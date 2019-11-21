Blazers boys hoops games moved
Marquette Catholic’s boys basketball home game with Portage Christian originally scheduled for Dec. 6 has been moved to Dec. 3. Varsity tip time is 7 p.m. Due to a service retreat, the Jan. 24 game at Mishawaka Marian has been moved to Feb. 6. Tip time is 6:30.
PNW to host baseball camp
Purdue Northwest will host a four-week baseball camp at its Westville campus starting Jan. 12. Pride assistant coach Shane Prance will direct the program in conjunction with U.S. Baseball Academy. Classes are available for players in grades 1-12 and are limited to seven players per coach. Sessions are offered in hitting, pitching, catching, fielding and baserunning. Space is limited. Registration is underway and parents can save an additional $20 through the end of November. Enter code NEWS20 during checkout to apply the discount. For more information, visit USBaseballAcademy.com or call 866-622-4487.
Kim builds 2-shot lead in LPGA Tour Championship
NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Sei Young Kim made a 12-foot eagle putt on the 17th hole to pull away from the pack with a 7-under 65 for a two-shot lead Thursday after the opening round of the season-ending CME Globe Tour Championship.
At stake is the richest prize ever in women’s golf, with $1.5 million going to the winner, regardless of her position in the Race to CME Globe standings.
Kim, already a two-time winner on the LPGA this year, was bogey-free on a pleasant, breezy Tiburon Golf Club.
Nelly Korda ran off three straight birdies on the front nine and really poured it on late, playing her final three holes in 4 under. That put Korda, at No. 3 the highest-ranked American in women’s golf, at 67 with So Yeon Ryu and Georgia Hall.
Yale women’s soccer coach leaves amid report of misconduct
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Yale University’s women’s soccer coach has left the school amid allegations of sexual misconduct by former players at a college where he previously coached.
Yale officials said Brendan Faherty’s last day was Wednesday, nearly a year after he was hired to replace coach Rudy Meredith following Meredith’s arrest in the nationwide college admissions bribery scandal.
Whether Faherty was fired or resigned was not disclosed by Yale. Faherty did not return messages seeking comment Thursday.
The student newspaper, the Yale Daily News, reported that former players at the University of New Haven, where Faherty coached from 2002 to 2009, accused him of groping one player and having a consensual relationship with another.
University of New Haven officials say the school has long banned coach-student relationships.
The Yale team went 11-4-1 this season, but wasn’t selected for the NCAA tournament.
Redskins’ Nicholson says decision to play vs. Jets was his
ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Washington Redskins safety Montae Nicholson says it was his decision to play last week, days after the death of a woman he dropped off at a hospital.
Nicholson and another man took 21-year-old Julia Crabbe to a hospital last week, and she later died there of a drug overdose. In his first public comments since the incident, Nicholson says this has been a difficult time for him but he decided to play against the New York Jets.
The 23-year-old on Thursday said “it wasn’t easy at all trying to separate the field from everything that was going on.” He said the team did not force him to play and has been supportive.
Nicholson and the team are cooperating with authorities. He is expected to play again Sunday against the Detroit Lions.
Fred Cox, former Vikings kicker, dies at age 80
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Former Minnesota Vikings kicker Fred Cox, one of the last of the straight-on placekickers and a standout on several conference championship teams, has died. He was 80.
Cox’s wife, Bonnie, announced the death through the Vikings without providing details.
Cox, who also co-created the Nerf football, scored a Minnesota-record 1,365 points in his 15 seasons, often kicking in nasty conditions because the Vikings played outdoors during his career from 1963-77. When he retired, he was second in NFL history in scoring behind George Blanda — who also played quarterback — and had made 282 field goals.
Cox was one of 11 Vikings to play in all four of the team’s Super Bowls, all defeats. He kicked in 18 postseason games.
NCAA denies waiver appeal from Michigan State’s Joey Hauser
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State coach Tom Izzo was taught by his mentor, the late Jud Heathcote, to give back to the game by being part of the National Association of Basketball Coaches.
The Hall of Famer is choosing not to do that anymore.
A frustrated Izzo said Thursday he was resigning from the NABC board of directors after nearly 18 years of service. He said he wanted to focus on his team and family, but he also blamed the NCAA for making what he called “arbitrary decisions” regarding waiver requests, including denying forward Joey Hauser’s appeal to play this season.
“Joey did have a strong case and I’m devasted,” Izzo said.
Hauser transferred from Marquette in May and requested a waiver from the NCAA to be eligible immediately instead of sitting out the season, per usual transfer rules. The NCAA recently changed its waiver policy to give more undergraduate transfers a chance to become immediately eligible to compete.
“We opened Pandora’s box and maybe it will never be shut,” Izzo said.
Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields is among the football players who received a waiver to play in 2019 after transferring following the 2018 season. Earlier this week, the NCAA cleared forward Gabe Osabuohien to play at West Virginia this season after approving his waiver request and TCU got a boost when Ohio State transfer Jaedon LeDee was granted a waiver.
