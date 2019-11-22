LP's Shafer breaks pool record
Becca Shaffer broke the pool record in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:00.79 in La Porte's 122-57 girls swimming win over Knox on Thursday. Shaffer also won the 100 breaststroke and joined Lauren Miskowicz, Caiya Cooper and Abie Wiencek to claim the 200 freestyle relay. Cooper (100 and 200 free) and Wiencek (50 and 500 free) also won two events. The 200 medley relay (Miskowicz, Callie Hekter, Gabby Hull and Samira Arnsbarger) and the 400 free relay (Hull, Kara Fischer, Hekter and Alicia Wireman) also picked up victories.
Keldsen wins diving in NP loss
Savanah Keldsen won diving with a score of 186.9 in New Prairie's 122-64 girls swimming loss to visiting Elkhart Central on Thursday. NP had 23 personal bests out of 36 entries. Landi Newcomb (100 fly), Laynie Baltes (100 free) and Madison Waltz (100 back) had individual seconds. Waltz also swam on all three relays.
La Porte Elementary Wrestling Club
The La Porte Elementary Wrestling Club is for any male or female student enrolled in La Porte Community Schools in grades K-5. Students will be provided with the opportunity to learn and compete in the sport of wrestling. Students will have the opportunity to compete in individual tournaments and team dual meets. Practice Session 2 will be Jan. 5-Feb. 25. Practices for session 2 will be 5-6:30 p.m. Enter “I” St. Entrance. Practices will be in the wrestling room on the upper deck of the main gym. Bring a T-shirt, shorts, wrestling shoes or gym shoes.
The session is $75. Family discounts available. Make checks payable to La Porte Wrestling. Additional cost for participation in tourneys. Sign up any time, email lkuzdas@lpcsc.k12.in.us to express interest, or contact them through their Facebook page: LaPorte Wrestling.
Wrestling Camp: They’ll also host a wrestling camp throughout the month of March. Camp will be a more inclusive session for all levels of ability. Details will be made available in February. Any questions can be answered at practice, or you may email lkuzdas@lpcsc.k12.in.us.
Blazers boys hoops games moved
Marquette Catholic’s boys basketball home game with Portage Christian originally scheduled for Dec. 6 has been moved to Dec. 3. Varsity tip time is 7 p.m. Due to a service retreat, the Jan. 24 game at Mishawaka Marian has been moved to Feb. 6. Tip time is 6:30.
