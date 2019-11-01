Week 8 Pro Picks winner: Rickey Cross
The Herald-Argus Pro Picks contest winner for Week 8 of the National Football League was Rickey Cross of La Porte. He was the only person in our contest to earn a perfect 14-0 record. Cross won the $50 prize.
La Porte Elementary Wrestling Club
The La Porte Elementary Wrestling Club is for any male or female student enrolled in La Porte Community Schools in grades K-5. Students will be provided with the opportunity to learn and compete in the sport of wrestling. Students will have the opportunity to compete in individual tournaments and team dual meets. Practice Session 1 will be Nov. 7-Dec. 19. Practice Session 2 will be Jan. 5-Feb. 25. Practices for session 1 will be on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 6-7 p.m. Practices for session 2 will be 5-6:30 p.m. Enter “I” St. Entrance. Practices will be in the wrestling room on the upper deck of the main gym. Bring a T-shirt, shorts, wrestling shoes or gym shoes.
Each session is $75 individually, $100 for both sessions. Family discounts available. Make checks payable to La Porte Wrestling. Additional cost for participation in tourneys. Sign up any time, email lkuzdas@lpcsc.k12.in.us to express interest, or contact them through their Facebook page: LaPorte Wrestling.
Wrestling Camp: They’ll also host a wrestling camp throughout the month of March. Camp will be a more inclusive session for all levels of ability. Details will be made available in February. Any questions can be answered at practice, or you may email lkuzdas@lpcsc.k12.in.us.
Slicers girls freshman hoops time change
La Porte’s girls freshman basketball game versus Lake Central on Nov. 16 will start at 10 a.m. in Slicer Gym instead of the originally scheduled 11 a.m.
PNW to host baseball camp
Purdue Northwest will host a four-week baseball camp at its Westville campus starting Jan. 12. Pride assistant coach Shane Prance will direct the program in conjunction with U.S. Baseball Academy. Classes are available for players in grades 1-12 and are limited to seven players per coach. Sessions are offered in hitting, pitching, catching, fielding and baserunning. Space is limited. Registration is underway and parents can save an additional $20 through the end of November. Enter code NEWS20 during checkout to apply the discount. For more information, visit USBaseballAcademy.com or call 866-622-4487.
Marquette schedules 3-on-3 tourney
In recognition of Marquette and Michigan City reviving its boys basketball rivalry, Marquette High School is hosting a 3-on-3 alumni basketball tournament Nov. 29 at the Scholl Center. The double-elimination tournament, which has a three-game minimum, is open to anyone from age 18 on up. A minimum of two players on each team must be Marquette Catholic or St. Mary's alumni. The 2019 Thanksgiving Throwback will begin at 4 p.m. with an after-party planned at Barker Pub. Entry fee is $50. Register at: https://interland3.donorperfect.net.
