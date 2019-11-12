Marquette routs SBCA
Ally McConnell fashioned a career-high with 28 points and Ryleigh Grott did the same, scoring 20, as the Blazers (2-1) blasted Career Academy 63-25 on Tuesday in South Bend. Riley Lindsey notched seven points and Mary Kate Bobillo six on a pair 3s. Their totals were likewise career bests.
NP football on the air
The Regional Radio Sports Network will carry Friday's Class 4A Regional between New Prairie and Hobart at RRSN.com.
La Porte Elementary Wrestling Club
The La Porte Elementary Wrestling Club is for any male or female student enrolled in La Porte Community Schools in grades K-5. Students will be provided with the opportunity to learn and compete in the sport of wrestling. Students will have the opportunity to compete in individual tournaments and team dual meets. Practice Session 2 will be Jan. 5-Feb. 25. Practices for session 2 will be 5-6:30 p.m. Enter “I” St. Entrance. Practices will be in the wrestling room on the upper deck of the main gym. Bring a T-shirt, shorts, wrestling shoes or gym shoes.
The session is $75. Family discounts available. Make checks payable to La Porte Wrestling. Additional cost for participation in tourneys. Sign up any time, email lkuzdas@lpcsc.k12.in.us to express interest, or contact them through their Facebook page: LaPorte Wrestling.
Wrestling Camp: They’ll also host a wrestling camp throughout the month of March. Camp will be a more inclusive session for all levels of ability. Details will be made available in February. Any questions can be answered at practice, or you may email lkuzdas@lpcsc.k12.in.us.
Westville girls hoops cruises
Westville’s girls basketball team rolled 50-30 at Wheeler on Saturday night. Grace Weston led the Blackhawks (1-0) with 25 points, and Nicole Albers scored 13. Chloe Fortune added eight points. Westville led 16-3 after the opening quarter.
Slicers girls freshman hoops changes
The La Porte girls freshman basketball game vs. Chesterton scheduled for Monday was postponed and will be played at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Slicer Gym. Saturday's game versus Lake Central will start at 10 a.m. in Slicer Gym instead of the originally scheduled 11.
Blazers boys hoops change
Marquette's boys basketball home game vs. Portage Christian, which was originally scheduled for Dec. 6, has been moved up to Dec. 3. JV will begin at 5:30 p.m. with varsity to follow.
