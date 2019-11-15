Two Slicers, one Wolf tabbed All-DAC Boys Soccer
Two La Porte boys soccer players and one Michigan City player earned All-Duneland Athletic Conference honors. The Slicers' Kaleb Cooper and Imanol Chavez were selected to the 23-player squad, while the Wolves' Nathan Stevenson was also picked. Chesterton's Seth Conway was chosen DAC Most Valuable Player.
Two Slicers, one Wolf named All-DAC Girls Soccer
Two La Porte girls soccer players and one Michigan City player earned All-Duneland Athletic Conference accolades. The Slicers' Lauren Pollock and Madison Coates were chosen for the 24-player team, while the Wolves' Olivia Shinn was selected as well. Valparaiso's Annelise Rubin was picked DAC Most Valuable Player.
Cougars girls hoops falls at St. Joe
New Prairie’s girls basketball team lost 61-38 at South Bend St. Joseph on Thursday. Eva Dodds led the Cougars (0-4, 0-1 Northern Indiana Conference) with 12 points, followed by Libby Lapczynski with 11 points. Jordan Winters had seven points, and Maddie McSurley added six points. New Prairie was tied 16-16 after the first quarter, but got outscored 26-14 in the second period.
Blazers girls hoops can't solve Andrean
Marquette’s girls basketball team fell 61-25 at Andrean on Thursday. Ally McConnell finished in double figures for the third time in four games for the Blazers (2-2) with 12 points. No other Marquette player had more than four points. The Blazers trailed just 13-12 after the opening quarter, but got outscored 48-13 the rest of the way.
NP girls swimmers drop opener
New Prairie’s girls swim team fell 135-48 at South Bend Riley in its season opener on Thursday. The Cougars’ Savanah Keldsen claimed first in diving, and Sam Clemons took second in diving. The 200-yard freestyle relay team of Meggan Goldenstern, Kylie Kepplin, Erin Johnson, and Laynie Baltes placed second.
Week 10 Pro Picks winner: Mike Bornell
The Herald-Argus Pro Picks contest winner for Week 10 of the National Football League was Mike Bornell of La Porte. He was the only person in our contest to earn a 7-5 record. The games he missed were Detroit-Chicago, NY Giants-NY Jets, Kansas City-Tennessee, Atlanta-New Orleans, and Miami-Indianapolis. Bornell won the $50 prize.
Slicers girls freshman hoops change
The La Porte girls freshman basketball game versus Lake Central will start at 10 a.m. Saturday in Slicer Gym instead of the originally scheduled 11.
Blazers boys hoops change
Marquette's boys basketball home game vs. Portage Christian, which was originally scheduled for Dec. 6, has been moved up to Dec. 3. JV will begin at 5:30 p.m. with varsity to follow.
PNW to host baseball camp
Purdue Northwest will host a four-week baseball camp at its Westville campus starting Jan. 12. Pride assistant coach Shane Prance will direct the program in conjunction with U.S. Baseball Academy. Classes are available for players in grades 1-12 and are limited to seven players per coach. Sessions are offered in hitting, pitching, catching, fielding and baserunning. Space is limited. Registration is underway and parents can save an additional $20 through the end of November. Enter code NEWS20 during checkout to apply the discount. For more information, visit USBaseballAcademy.com or call 866-622-4487.
Marquette schedules 3-on-3 tourney
In recognition of Marquette and Michigan City reviving its boys basketball rivalry, Marquette High School is hosting a 3-on-3 alumni basketball tournament Nov. 29 at the Scholl Center. The double-elimination tournament, which has a three-game minimum, is open to anyone from age 18 on up. A minimum of two players on each team must be Marquette Catholic or St. Mary's alumni. The 2019 Thanksgiving Throwback will begin at 4 p.m. with an after-party planned at Barker Pub. Entry fee is $50. Register at: https://interland3.donorperfect.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.