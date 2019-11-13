Three Slicers, one Wolf earn All-DAC volleyball honors
Three La Porte volleyball players and one Michigan City player were tabbed All-Duneland Conference. The Slicers' Aniya Kennedy, Paige Conklin and Annalise Warnock were selected to the 10-player team, while the Wolves' Reece Shirley was chosen. Crown Point's Madison Banter was the DAC's Most Valuable Player.
NP football on the air
The Regional Radio Sports Network will carry Friday's Class 4A Regional between New Prairie and Hobart at RRSN.com.
Blazers boys hoops change
Marquette's boys basketball home game vs. Portage Christian, which was originally scheduled for Dec. 6, has been moved up to Dec. 3. JV will begin at 5:30 p.m. with varsity to follow.
PNW to host baseball camp
Purdue Northwest will host a four-week baseball camp at its Westville campus starting Jan. 12. Pride assistant coach Shane Prance will direct the program in conjunction with U.S. Baseball Academy. Classes are available for players in grades 1-12 and are limited to seven players per coach. Sessions are offered in hitting, pitching, catching, fielding and baserunning. Space is limited. Registration is underway and parents can save an additional $20 through the end of November. Enter code NEWS20 during checkout to apply the discount. For more information, visit USBaseballAcademy.com or call 866-622-4487.
Marquette schedules 3-on-3 tourney
In recognition of Marquette and Michigan City reviving its boys basketball rivalry, Marquette High School is hosting a 3-on-3 alumni basketball tournament Nov. 29 at the Scholl Center. The double-elimination tournament, which has a three-game minimum, is open to anyone from age 18 on up. A minimum of two players on each team must be Marquette Catholic or St. Mary's alumni. The 2019 Thanksgiving Throwback will begin at 4 p.m. with an after-party planned at Barker Pub. Entry fee is $50. Register at: https://interland3.donorperfect.net.
