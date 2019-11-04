Girls on the Run 5K in La Porte Saturday
Girls on the Run of Northwest Indiana is preparing to celebrate its fall season participants at its annual fall 5K events at the La Porte County Fairgrounds on Saturday in La Porte and on Sunday at The Pavilion at Wolf Lake in Hammond. Individuals of any and all abilities are encouraged to participate. The 5Ks are open to the public and all proceeds benefit Girls on the Run of Northwest Indiana. Girls on the Run is a positive youth development program that uses fun running games and dynamic discussions to teach life skills to girls in third to eighth grade.
For the La Porte 5K, on-site registration, packet pick-up and pre-event activities begin at 10 a.m. Registration closes at 11:30 a.m. and the untimed 5K starts at noon. For the Hammond 5K, on-site registration, packet pick-up and pre-event activities begin at 1 p.m. Registration closes at 2:30 p.m. and the untimed 5K starts at 3 p.m. It costs $25 for an adult (18 and older) and $15 for youth (17 and under), which includes an event shirt and finishers’ medal. For more information, visit www.gotrofnwi.org.
La Porte Elementary Wrestling Club
The La Porte Elementary Wrestling Club is for any male or female student enrolled in La Porte Community Schools in grades K-5. Students will be provided with the opportunity to learn and compete in the sport. Students will have the opportunity to compete in individual tournaments and team duals. Practice session 1 will be Thursday-Dec. 19. Practice session 2 will be Jan. 5-Feb. 25. Practices for session 1 will be from 6-7 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, Practices for session 2 will be from 5-6:30 p.m. Use the “I” St. Entrance. Practices will be in the wrestling room on the upper deck of the main gym. Bring a T-shirt, shorts, wrestling shoes or gym shoes.
Each session is $75 individually, $100 for both sessions. Family discounts are available. Make checks payable to La Porte Wrestling. Additional cost for participation in tourneys. Sign up any time. E-mail Louie kuzdas at lkuzdas@lpcsc.k12.in.us to express interest, or contact them through their Facebook page: LaPorte Wrestling.
The club will also host a wrestling camp throughout March. It will be a more inclusive session for all levels of ability. Details will be made available in February. Any questions can be answered at practice, or by emailing Kuzdas.
Slicers girls freshman hoops time change
La Porte’s girls freshman basketball game versus Lake Central on Nov. 16 will start at 10 a.m. in Slicer Gym instead of the originally scheduled 11.
