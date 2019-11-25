Cougars Ketterer is NIC MVP
New Prairie quarterback Chase Ketterer has been named the Northern Indiana Conference Most Valuable Player. He is joined on the team by fellow Cougars Chris Mays (running back), Taylor Adams (tight end), Hunter Whitenack (offensive line), Brandon Kasinger (linebacker), Wyatt Kmiecik (defensive back) and Ben Fronk (punter). Second teamers were Jackson Hakes, Taylor Graeber and Blake Kessler, while Ian Skornog, Adam Borror and Chris McGrew received honorable mention. NP tied Penn for the NIC North Division title.
LP girls swimmers drop DAC decision
La Porte’s girls swim team fell 108-77 to Valparaiso at home on Monday night. The Slicers’ Abie Wiencek claimed first in both the 50-yard freestyle and 100 freestyle, and Becca Shaffer earned first in the 200 individual medley as well as first in the 100 butterfly. La Porte's 200 medley relay team of Caiya Cooper, Wiencek, Shaffer, and Wireman placed first, and its 200 free relay quartet of Wiencek, Shaffer, Wireman, and Cooper posted first. Lauren Miskowicz finished first in the 100 backstroke.
Week 11 Pro Picks winner: Ron Spence
The Herald-Argus Pro Picks contest winner for Week 11 of the National Football League was Ron Spence of La Porte. He was one of several people in our contest to earn a 12-1 record, winning with his tiebreaker score of 41 total points, which was the exact number of points scored in last Monday night’s Kansas City-LA Chargers game. The game he missed was Atlanta-Carolina. Spence won the $50 prize.
Westville girls hoops now 6-0
Peyton Rodgers scored 19 points to lead the Westville girls basketball team (6-0) to a 66-42 girls basketball win over visiting Whiting on Saturday. Nicole Albers added 15 points, nine rebounds and theee steals, while Ashley Hannon notched 12 points and Sarah Weston dished out eight assists. On Friday, Albers erupted for 40 points and eight 3-pointers as the Blackhawks drubbed South Bend Career Academy 81-20. Albers also registered eight rebounds and four steals. Rodgers racked up 18 points, six boards and five steals and Weston dealt eight assists. She and sister, Grace, each made four steals.
Cougars girls hoops downs Cavemen
New Prairie’s girls basketball team beat Mishawaka 61-49 on the road on Friday night. Libby Lapczynski led the Cougars (1-5, 1-1 Northern Indiana Conference) with 19 points, and Maddie McSurley posted 16 points. Jordan Winters scored 13 before fouling out, while Sage Mougin led the defense. NP led 26-19 at half and outscored Mishawaka 19-7 in the third quarter.
Blazers boys hoops games moved
Marquette Catholic’s boys basketball home game with Portage Christian originally scheduled for Dec. 6 has been moved to Dec. 3. Varsity tip time is 7 p.m. Due to a service retreat, the Jan. 24 game at Mishawaka Marian has been moved to Feb. 6. Tip time is 6:30.
Marquette schedules 3-on-3 tourney
In recognition of Marquette and Michigan City reviving its boys basketball rivalry, Marquette High School is hosting a 3-on-3 alumni basketball tournament on Friday at the Scholl Center. The double-elimination tournament, which has a three-game minimum, is open to anyone from age 18 on up. A minimum of two players on each team must be Marquette Catholic or St. Mary's alumni. The 2019 Thanksgiving Throwback will begin at 4 p.m. with an after-party planned at Barker Pub. Entry fee is $50. Register at: https://interland3.donorperfect.net.
