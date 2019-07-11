La Porte Crush Baseball tryouts
La Porte Crush Baseball will hold tryouts for the following teams for 2020: 10U- July 27 from 2-4 p.m. and July 29 from 6:30-8 p.m. Contact Ryan Knoll at 219-851-4323 with questions. 12U- July 27 from 10 a.m.-Noon and July 28 from 10 a.m.-Noon. Contact Matt Kirk at 219-608-6303 with questions. 13U- July 28 from 6-7 p.m. Contact Adam Mrozinski at 219-575-3359 with questions.
All tryouts will be at 2322 North 100 West, La Porte. Arrive early to register and warm up. Tryouts will begin promptly at the stated start time. Players must not be older than the age group they are trying out for as of April 30, 2020.
New Prairie Ironmen 12U baseball tryouts
The New Prairie Ironmen 12U baseball team will host tryouts for the 2019-20 season at Prairie View Elementary on the following dates: July 25 at 5:30 p.m. CDT and July 29 at 5:30 p.m. CDT. If interested in participating in a tryout to become an Ironmen player: Pre-register by emailing the following to npironmen@gmail.com: Player name, birthdate, prior team (if any), position(s) played, bats R/L, throws R/L, parent’s name, email address, and phone number.
They’ll field a team of 11 players for the 2019-20 season. They plan to travel three to four times per year overnight with the majority of the tournaments within driving distance. They do a significant amount of fundraising to keep their costs low. They begin indoor training in late November and work together as a team until the end of July. They do practice indoors in the winter and spring and play about 10 to 12 tourneys in a season and do play on most holidays (Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, Memorial Day, etc.)
Annual Wiffle Ball tournament in New Carlisle
New Carlisle Hometown Days will host the 15th annual Wiffle®Ball Championship July 27-28. Pool play action begins July 27 at the New Prairie Little League complex with all teams guaranteed at least four games. The top 48 teams qualify for the July 28 Hometown Cup Playoffs, with the final four advancing to the Hometown Cup Finals at historic Migley Field. Registration is open until Saturday or until 80 teams are entered. Entry fee is $40 per team until June 29 and $80 after. Teams consist of four or five players. The championship features slow pitch rules with base-running. All ages and skill levels are welcome. For more information, visit www.hometowncup.com or contact Koby Keck at 574-876-2522.
Free fishing contest Saturday
Chief's Bait Shop is hosting a free steelhead fishing contest Saturday. A total of $500 in gift certificates will be awarded for the 12 heaviest steelies, starting with $200 for first place down to $25 for 12th. Fishing starts at 12:01 a.m. with weigh-in from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the bait shop, 1114 W. 4th St. (U.S. Hwy 12), Michigan City. For more information, see Chief's on Facebook or stop by the shop.
Grand Prix Golf Outing July 31
The Great Lakes Grand Prix Golf Outing, sponsored by the Visit Michigan City LaPorte tourism bureau, will be July 31 at the Michigan City Municipal Golf Course. Lunch from Jimmy John's will be at 11 a.m. with a shotgun start at noon. Cost is $100 per player or $400 per foursome with drinks and prizes included. Hole sponsorships are available for $100. Proceeds benefit Reins of Life, a not-for-profit organization that serves children and adults with disabilities through equine-assisted activities. For more information or to pre-register, contact Chris Magnuson at 219-873-1516 or cmagnuson@emichigancity.com. Golfers can also sign up at the course.
Korell makes hole-in-one at Briar Leaf
Nick Korell of La Porte carded his first career hole-in-one at Briar Leaf on Wednesday. He used a pitching wedge on the 150-yard 13th hole. The shot was witnessed by Charlie Williams.
