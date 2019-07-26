La Porte High School boys soccer summer workouts
La Porte High School boys soccer summer workouts and open field soccer training will be Tuesdays and Thursdays, 5-7 p.m. at Kesling Park. Strength and conditioning also available, times vary. Contact Coach McCoy for more details, 219-363-1447, or Patrick.McCoy.LPHS@gmail.com.
La Porte High athletics fall parent/athlete meeting
The La Porte High School athletic department will hold its fall parent/athlete meeting at 5 p.m. on Aug. 7 in the Performing Arts Center. All fall athletes are required to attend and a parent or guardian of each athlete is strongly encouraged to attend. The athletic department will provide information concerning policies, guidelines and expectations, and then each head coach will address their individual team expectations and rules during breakout sessions at approximately 5:30. Fans may also purchase Slicer Passes at this time.
Grand Prix Golf Outing Wednesday
The Great Lakes Grand Prix Golf Outing, sponsored by the Visit Michigan City LaPorte tourism bureau, will be Wednesday at the Michigan City Municipal Golf Course. Lunch from Jimmy John's will be at 11 a.m. with a shotgun start at noon. Cost is $100 per player or $400 per foursome with drinks and prizes included. Hole sponsorships are available for $100. Proceeds benefit Reins of Life, a not-for-profit organization that serves children and adults with disabilities through equine-assisted activities. For more information or to pre-register, contact Chris Magnuson at 219-873-1516 or cmagnuson@emichigancity.com. Golfers can also sign up at the course.
La Porte Wreckers 9U-14U travel baseball tryouts
The La Porte Wreckers, a part-time travel program for participants in the City of La Porte Park and Recreation Department Boys Baseball program, will hold tryouts in August. Ages 9-11 will try out from 9-11 a.m. Aug. 3 at Kesling Park, and ages 12-14 will try out from noon-2 p.m. Aug. 11 at Jeff DeCamp Field (ages as of April 30, 2020).
The program offers part-time travel teams for 9U-14U divisions. (Age groups are offered depending upon the number of players interested and may be combined). Teams work out in the fall through early October, and then, begin winter workouts in January. Teams participate in tournaments from April through July. Teams will be selected by the Wreckers coaching staff, with oversight from league administrators and coaches. There is no fee to try out, however, if selected, players must pay a fee, possibly participate in fundraising, and commit to the full schedule and participation in the Boys Baseball spring/summer program.
Thanks to the generosity of our community, they’re able to offer financial assistance for families of potential participants. Scholarship forms are available at the Park Office. For more information, contact the Park Office at 219-326-9600.
Dunes Volleyball Club Young Guns Camp
Dunes Volleyball Club is offering a Young Guns Camp this summer. These camps are designed to introduce volleyball to younger players by teaching them the skills of ball handling, hitting and serving. They use lighter volleyballs and lower nets, emphasizing teamwork, hustle and fun. The camp is open to girls and boys ages 10 and under and is at the Dunes Events Center, 110 Clear Lake Blvd., La Porte, from Monday-Thursday. The Big Dogs Camp is from 5:30-6:45 p.m. and is for 9-10-year-olds and under. Pre-registration discount costs $50. Same-day sign-up costs $55. The Volley Tots Camp is from 5:30-6:30 p.m. and is for 6-8-year-olds and under. Pre-registration discount costs $30. Same-day sign-up costs $35. The Volley Tikes Camp is from 5:30-6:15 p.m. and is for 5-year-olds and under. Pre-registration discount costs $20. Same-day sign-up costs $25.
Check the website www.dunes.org to register and for more information. You may also contact Rick Ashmore at rashmore@dunes.org with questions. You do not have to be a member of Dunes Volleyball Club to participate in its summer camps. Make checks payable to Dunes Volleyball Club. In order to receive the pre-registration discount, registration form and payment must be submitted before the first day of camp.
Runnin’ for Prestin Sept. 21
The eighth annual Runnin’ for Prestin 5K/10K will be held at 8 a.m. Sept. 21 at Washington Park at the shelter by the splash pad across from the zoo. Prior to the race, a brief ceremony will honor and remember children who have or are currently battling cancer. All of the race proceeds will benefit Riley’s Children’s Hospital Foundation for pediatric cancer research. More information can be found at www.runninforprestin.com and the Runnin’ for Prestin Facebook page. For details, email info@runninforprestin.com.
Annual United Way Golf Outing August 12
The 15th annual United Way of La Porte County Golf Outing will be Aug. 12 at Pottawattomie Country Club in Michigan City. Registration and lunch begin at 11 a.m., with a shotgun start at noon, and a prime rib dinner and awards at 5 p.m. Cost is $900 for a foursome, which includes golf, cart, lunch, prime rib dinner, exciting games and exclusive prizes, awards and trophies, complimentary water and soft drinks, epic beverage and food sampling booths, hole-in-one shots: win new cars from Sauers GMC/Buick. An individual game bundle is $225. For information, call 219-210-3534, or go to https://secure.qgiv.com/for/unitedwaylpc/event/74725/ to register.
News-Dispatch, Herald-Argus seeking sports correspondents
The News-Dispatch and Herald-Argus are looking for help with sports coverage in the 2019-20 school year. Responsibilities would include reporting on a variety of sports, primarily high school, across La Porte County, interviewing coaches and athletes and producing an article within the constraints of a deadline.
Sports knowledge is essential. Writing experience is not required but is helpful. Basic photography skills would be a plus. Anyone interested is asked to email Jim Peters at jpeters@thenewsdispatch.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.