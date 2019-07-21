La Porte Post 83 eliminated from state tourney
La Porte Post 83 Hamon Gray, an American Legion Junior Division baseball team, knew it was in for a tough night when it saw "Kokomo" listed against it in a state tournament elimination game on Friday night. Kokomo had bested Post 83 three times this summer, including two 10-run wins last weekend in the regional. This time, La Porte fell 11-1 in six innings to host Kokomo to end its season.
Things looked promising as the first batter, Post 83's Spencer Noveroske, grounded out hard to second base, then Luke Swistek had a slow roller towards third that was fielded by the catcher, who overthrew first. Seth Kupres then shot a hard line drive to deep right-center field, easily scoring Swistek for the game’s first run. Kokomo pitching took over from there. A quick strikeout and a groundout ended the top of the first. La Porte starter Nathan Galinowski got off to a great start. He stuck out the first batter on four pitches. Kokomo then tallied three straight singles to score two runs. A passed ball scored the third run in the bottom of the first. Galinowski then got a ground ball and another strikeout to end the first, but the damage had been done. Post 83 struggled offensively the rest of the game. La Porte finished the day with three hits, Kupres (2B), Alex Contreras (1B) and Noveroske (1B). Post 83 tried to keep Kokomo off balance, using four pitchers, as Contreras, Riley Attar and Swistek each got some work in relief. Kokomo recorded 13 hits.
Post 83’s season has ended. They would like to thank all the parents and supporters that have traveled to games or followed the team sharing support. A huge thank you to Hamon Gray Post 83 for their support and making the season possible.
La Porte offering Slicer Passes for athletic events
La Porte High School’s athletic department will begin selling Slicer Passes for the 2019-20 school year on Monday. Slicer Passes won’t be honored for the New Prairie at La Porte varsity football game on Aug. 23. Tickets will go on sale in the near future for this contest at a cost of $3 if purchased in advance, and $5 at the gate.
The Slicer Pass allows for admittance to all home athletic events, excluding tournaments and invitationals, at a savings from gate admittance price. They can be purchased in increments of 10 ($35), 15 ($52.50) or 20 ($70) admittances, is transferable, and allows more than one individual to enter on the same pass. Slicer Passes will not be available at athletic events. They must be purchased at the athletic office Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Senior citizens 62 and older may purchase an all-sports pass for $30 that allows admittance to all home athletic events for the 2019-20 school year, excluding tournaments and invitationals. Admission at the gate for all LPHS varsity, or varsity-JV combination, athletic events will be $6. A Slicer Pass may be re-loaded using a credit or debit card by going to the LPCSC website or the athletic office. There will be a slight fee for the convenience of using a credit or debit card. Re-loading a card online must be done at least 24 hours prior to using the card.
Booster Club: Patrons may join the athletic booster club for $60, which entitles the member to purchase an all-sports pass for $50, which allows admittance to all Slicer athletic events for the 2019-20 school year.
La Porte High School boys soccer summer workouts
La Porte High School boys soccer summer workouts and open field soccer training will be Tuesdays and Thursdays, 5-7 p.m. at Kesling Park. Strength and conditioning also available, times vary. Contact Coach McCoy for more details, 219-363-1447, or Patrick.McCoy.LPHS@gmail.com.
New Prairie Ironmen 12U baseball tryouts
The New Prairie Ironmen 12U baseball team will host tryouts for the 2019-20 season at Prairie View Elementary on the following dates: Thursday at 5:30 p.m. CDT and July 29 at 5:30 p.m. CDT. If interested in participating in a tryout to become an Ironmen player: Pre-register by emailing the following to npironmen@gmail.com: Player name, birthdate, prior team (if any), position(s) played, bats R/L, throws R/L, parent’s name, email address, and phone number. They’ll field a team of 11 players for the 2019-20 season. They plan to travel three to four times per year overnight with the majority of the tournaments within driving distance. They do a significant amount of fundraising to keep their costs low. They begin indoor training in late November and work together as a team until the end of July. They do practice indoors in the winter and spring and play about 10 to 12 tourneys in a season and do play on most holidays (Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, Memorial Day, etc.).
La Porte Crush Baseball tryouts
La Porte Crush Baseball will hold tryouts for the following teams for 2020: 10U- Saturday from 2-4 p.m. and July 29 from 6:30-8 p.m. Contact Ryan Knoll at 219-851-4323 with questions. 12U- Saturday from 10 a.m.-Noon and Sunday from 10 a.m.-Noon. Contact Matt Kirk at 219-608-6303 with questions. 13U- Sunday from 6-7 p.m. Contact Adam Mrozinski at 219-575-3359 with questions. All tryouts will be at 2322 North 100 West, La Porte. Arrive early to register and warm up. Tryouts will begin promptly at the stated start time. Players must not be older than the age group they are trying out for as of April 30, 2020.
