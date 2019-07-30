Annual United Way Golf Outing August 12
The 15th annual United Way of La Porte County Golf Outing will be Aug. 12 at Pottawattomie Country Club in Michigan City. Registration and lunch begin at 11 a.m., with a shotgun start at noon, and a prime rib dinner and awards at 5 p.m. Cost is $900 for a foursome, which includes golf, cart, lunch, prime rib dinner, games and exclusive prizes, awards and trophies, water and soft drinks, beverage and food sampling booths, hole-in-one shots: win new cars from Sauers GMC/Buick. An individual game bundle is $225. For information, call 219-210-3534, or go to https://secure.qgiv.com/for/unitedwaylpc/event/74725/ to register.
La Porte High School boys soccer summer workouts
La Porte High School boys soccer summer workouts and open field soccer training will be Tuesdays and Thursdays, 5-7 p.m. at Kesling Park. Strength and conditioning also available, times vary. Contact coach McCoy for more details, 219-363-1447, or Patrick.McCoy.LPHS@gmail.com.
La Porte Wreckers 9U-14U travel baseball tryouts
The La Porte Wreckers, a part-time travel program for participants in the City of La Porte Park and Recreation Department boys baseball program, will be holding tryouts. Ages 9-11 will try out from 9-11 a.m. Saturday at Kesling Park, and ages 12-14 will try out from noon-2 p.m. Aug. 11 at Jeff DeCamp Field (ages as of April 30, 2020).
The program offers part-time travel teams for 9U-14U divisions. (Age groups are offered depending upon the number of players interested and may be combined). Teams work out in the fall through early October, and then, begin winter workouts in January. Teams participate in tournaments from April through July. Teams will be selected by the Wreckers coaching staff, with oversight from league administrators and coaches. There is no fee to try out, however, if selected, players must pay a fee, possibly participate in fundraising, and commit to the full schedule and participation in the Boys Baseball spring/summer program.
Scholarship forms for financial assistance are available at the park office. For more information, call 219-326-9600.
Runnin’ for Prestin Sept. 21
The eighth annual Runnin’ for Prestin 5K/10K will be held at 8 a.m. Sept. 21 at Washington Park at the shelter by the splash pad across from the zoo. Prior to the race, a brief ceremony will honor and remember children who have or are currently battling cancer. All of the race proceeds will benefit Riley’s Children’s Hospital Foundation for pediatric cancer research. More information can be found at www.runninforprestin.com and the Runnin’ for Prestin Facebook page. For details, email info@runninforprestin.com.
Chris Kunitz retires after 15 NHL seasons
CHICAGO (AP) — Chris Kunitz has retired after winning four Stanley Cup titles in 15 NHL seasons, and he is joining the Chicago Blackhawks’ front office as a player development adviser.
Kunitz, 39, will work with the coaching staffs for the Blackhawks and their American Hockey League affiliate in Rockford. He announced his decision in a statement released by the team Tuesday.
Kunitz had 268 goals and 351 assists in 1,022 NHL games with Anaheim, Pittsburgh, Atlanta, Tampa Bay and Chicago. He also had 27 goals and 66 assists in 178 career playoff appearances.
The forward made his NHL debut with Anaheim in 2004, but spent most of his career with Pittsburgh. He was part of championship teams with the Ducks in 2007 and Penguins in 2009, 2016 and 2017.
Kunitz played for the Blackhawks last season, collecting five goals and five assists in 56 games. He skated in his 1,000th game Feb. 14 against New Jersey.
Goldschmidt hits 7th homer in 8 games, Cards beat Cubs 2-1
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt homered for the seventh time in eight games, a go-ahead drive off Yu Darvish in the sixth inning that lifted the St. Louis Cardinals over the Chicago Cubs 2-1 Tuesday night and back into sole possession of the NL Central lead.
A six-time All-Star, Goldschmidt hit a fastball from Darvish (3-5) to center for his 25th home run this season. Goldschmidt is hitting .364 (12 for 33) in his last eight games with 14 RBIs.
St. Louis (57-49) dropped out of first place on May 7 but has held at least a share of the lead since Thursday and moved one game ahead of the Cubs (56-50).
Giovanny Gallegos (3-1) retired Kyle Schwarber on a bases-loaded flyout that ended the sixth after he relieved Adam Wainwright, who allowed one run and five hits in 5 2/3 innings.
After a pair of two-out walks in the eighth by Andrew Miller, Carlos Martinez struck out Ian Happ. Martinez then struck out his first two batters in a perfect ninth for his 11th save in 13 chances. Martinez was perfect in eight opportunities in July, and this was his third save of four or more outs. Darvish gave up two runs and six hits in six innings with nine strikeouts, no walks, a hit batter and two wild pitches. Darvish has 10 wild pitches this season.
