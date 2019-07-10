LP’s Seibert, MC’s Wozniak to play in All-Star Game
La Porte High School offensive lineman Brandon Seibert and Michigan City High School tight end Justin Wozniak will play in the 53rd annual IFCA North/South All-Star Game on Friday at 6 p.m. CDT at North Central High School in Indianapolis. The Slicers’ Kaitlyn Freel will be a manager. They were selected Indiana North All-Stars by the Indiana Football Coaches Association in March.
New La Porte head coach Jeremy Lowery will be an assistant for the South Team. He’s coached the last two years at Paoli High School. Tickets are $5 at the gate for students and $10 at the gate for adults.
Area hoops players in Underclass Showcase events
Two area girls basketball players were named to participate in an IBCA/IHSAA Underclass Showcase event. La Porte’s Ryin Ott and Michigan City’s Trinity Thompson were chosen to the 2019 Girls’ Showcase, which will be on Monday at Ben Davis High School in Indianapolis. Action will begin at 1 p.m. CDT and last until about 6:45 p.m. CDT. La Porte’s Garrott Ott-Large participated in the 2019 Boys’ Showcase on June 22 at Ben Davis High School in Indianapolis.
Staged by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association with support from the Indiana High School Athletic Association, the Underclass Showcase events are designed to give exposure to approximately 240 of the top basketball prospects (120 boys and 117 girls) from across the state to colleges across the state and nation. The showcase events are open to the public. Admission is $5 per person per day. IBCA-member coaches will be admitted at no charge by showing their IBCA membership card.
La Porte High School boys soccer summer workouts
La Porte High School boys soccer summer workouts and open field soccer training will be Tuesdays and Thursdays, 5-7 p.m. at Kesling Park. Strength and conditioning also available, times vary. Contact Coach McCoy for more details, 219-363-1447, or Patrick.McCoy.LPHS@gmail.com.
La Porte Crush Baseball tryouts
La Porte Crush Baseball will hold tryouts for the following teams for 2020: 10U- July 27 from 2-4 p.m. and July 29 from 6:30-8 p.m. Contact Ryan Knoll at 219-851-4323 with questions. 12U- July 27 from 10 a.m.-Noon and July 28 from 10 a.m.-Noon. Contact Matt Kirk at 219-608-6303 with questions. 13U- July 28 from 6-7 p.m. Contact Adam Mrozinski at 219-575-3359 with questions.
All tryouts will be at 2322 North 100 West, La Porte. Arrive early to register and warm up. Tryouts will begin promptly at the stated start time. Players must not be older than the age group they are trying out for as of April 30, 2020.
News-Dispatch, Herald-Argus seeking sports correspondents
The News-Dispatch and Herald-Argus are looking for help with sports coverage in the 2019-20 school year. Responsibilities would include reporting on a variety of sports, primarily high school, across La Porte County, interviewing coaches and athletes and producing an article within the constraints of a deadline.
Sports knowledge is essential. Writing experience is not required but is helpful. Basic photography skills would be a plus. Anyone interested is asked to email Jim Peters at jpeters@thenewsdispatch.com.
Play Day Golf Outing July 19
The La Porte Economic Advancement Partnership will host the 45th Annual Play Day Golf Outing on July 19 at Beechwood. The outing begins with registration at 8 a.m., followed by a shotgun start for golfers at 9. Cost is $550 for teams of four. The event is sponsored by Blue Chip Casino Hotel & Spa, the La Porte County Convention & Visitors Bureau, Walsh & Kelly, Inc., Qubit Networks and Dermody For Mayor. The outing includes a hole-in-one contest sponsored by Sauers Buick GMC, the fastest hole contest sponsored by the South Bend International Airport and a putting contest sponsored by Lakeshore Promotions and Gifts. Hole and tee sign sponsorships are still available. For more information or to register, call 219-324-8584.
Drifters Golf Outing July 19
The Michigan City Drifters Scholarship 9 Hole Women’s Golf Play Day for all skill levels will be July 19 at the M.C. Municipal Course. Cost is $50 per golfer of $200 per team. The fee includes lunch with games at every hole. Registration and breakfast begin at 8 a.m. with a shotgun start at 8:30. There is a $20 donation for lunch (11 a.m. to 1 p.m.) with access to women-owned business vendors. The Drifters will also award its annual scholarships to high school seniors showcasing leadership, community service and academics. For details on the event or the various sponsorships, contact michigancitydrifters@gmail.com or Angie Nelson Deuitch at 219-561-6389.
