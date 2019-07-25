La Porte High athletics fall parent/athlete meeting
The La Porte High School athletic department will hold its fall parent/athlete meeting at 5 p.m. on Aug. 7 in the Performing Arts Center. All fall athletes are required to attend and a parent or guardian of each athlete is strongly encouraged to attend. The athletic department will provide information concerning policies, guidelines and expectations, and then each head coach will address their individual team expectations and rules during breakout sessions at approximately 5:30. Fans may also purchase Slicer Passes at this time.
La Porte offering Slicer Passes for athletic events
La Porte High School’s athletic department has begun selling Slicer Passes for the 2019-20 school year. Slicer Passes won’t be honored for the New Prairie at La Porte varsity football game on Aug. 23. Tickets will go on sale in the near future for this contest at a cost of $3 if purchased in advance, and $5 at the gate.
The Slicer Pass allows for admittance to all home athletic events, excluding tournaments and invitationals, at a savings from gate admittance price. They can be purchased in increments of 10 ($35), 15 ($52.50) or 20 ($70) admittances, is transferable, and allows more than one individual to enter on the same pass. Slicer Passes will not be available at athletic events. They must be purchased at the athletic office Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Senior citizens 62 and older may purchase an all-sports pass for $30 that allows admittance to all home athletic events for the 2019-20 school year, excluding tournaments and invitationals. Admission at the gate for all LPHS varsity, or varsity-JV combination, athletic events will be $6. A Slicer Pass may be re-loaded using a credit or debit card by going to the LPCSC website or the athletic office. There will be a slight fee for the convenience of using a credit or debit card. Re-loading a card online must be done at least 24 hours prior to using the card.
Booster Club: Patrons may join the athletic booster club for $60, which entitles the member to purchase an all-sports pass for $50, which allows admittance to all Slicer athletic events for the 2019-20 school year.
La Porte Crush Baseball tryouts
La Porte Crush Baseball will hold tryouts for the following teams for 2020: 10U- Saturday from 2-4 p.m. and Monday from 6:30-8 p.m. Contact Ryan Knoll at 219-851-4323 with questions. 12U- Saturday from 10 a.m.-Noon and Sunday from 10 a.m.-Noon. Contact Matt Kirk at 219-608-6303 with questions. 13U- Sunday from 6-7 p.m. Contact Adam Mrozinski at 219-575-3359 with questions.
All tryouts will be at 2322 North 100 West, La Porte. Arrive early to register and warm up. Tryouts will begin promptly at the stated start time. Players must not be older than the age group they are trying out for as of April 30, 2020.
Runnin’ for Prestin Sept. 21
The eighth annual Runnin’ for Prestin 5K/10K will be held at 8 a.m. Sept. 21 at Washington Park at the shelter by the splash pad across from the zoo. Prior to the race, a brief ceremony will honor and remember children who have or are currently battling cancer. All of the race proceeds will benefit Riley’s Children’s Hospital Foundation for pediatric cancer research. More information can be found at www.runninforprestin.com and the Runnin’ for Prestin Facebook page. For details, email info@runninforprestin.com.
Dunes Volleyball Club Pre-Tryout Camp
Dunes Volleyball Club is offering a Pre-Tryout Camp this summer. It’s designed to prepare middle school players for school tryouts. Campers will work on basic volleyball fundamentals; passing, setting, hitting, serving and participate in tryout-oriented drills, game situation drills, and 6-on-6 games. The camp is at the Dunes Events Center, 110 Clear Lake Blvd., La Porte, from Monday-Thursday. The Veterans Camp is for girls and boys entering the seventh-eighth grade and is from 5:30-8 p.m. Pre-registration discount costs $65. Same day sign-up costs $75. The Rookies Camp is for girls and boys entering the fifth-sixth grade and is from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Pre-registration discount costs $55. Same day sign-up costs $65.
Check the website www.dunes.org to register and for more information. You may also contact Rick Ashmore at rashmore@dunes.org with questions. You do not have to be a member of Dunes Volleyball Club to participate in its summer camps. Make checks payable to Dunes Volleyball Club. In order to receive the pre-registration discount, registration form and payment must be submitted before the first day of camp.
