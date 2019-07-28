Former LP star Schreiber now Purdue-FW baseball coach
Doug Schreiber was tabbed Purdue University Fort Wayne's baseball head coach recently. Schreiber, a 1986 La Porte High School graduate, served as Purdue University head coach for 18 seasons from 1999-2016. He was selected the 2012 Big Ten Coach of the Year, guiding the Boilermakers to a regular-season and conference title. Schreiber is Purdue's all-time winningest coach, going 485-510 at his alma mater.
He's been the head coach the last two years at McCutcheon High School in Lafayette, finishing with a 43-14 record and claiming the North Central Conference championship this year. He was chosen NCC Coach of the Year.
Schreiber is the son of legendary La Porte High School baseball coach Ken Schreiber, a three-time National Prep Coach of the Year. PFW coach Bobby Pierce resigned after 11 seasons on July 2 to become an Arizona high school athletic director. Last year, the Mastodons went 7-45.
La Porte offers Slicer Passes for athletic events
La Porte High School’s athletic department has begun selling Slicer Passes for the 2019-20 school year. Slicer Passes won’t be honored for the New Prairie at La Porte varsity football game on Aug. 23. Tickets will go on sale in the near future for the game for $3 if purchased in advance and $5 at the gate.
The Slicer Pass allows admission to all home athletic events, excluding tournaments and invitationals, at a savings from gate admittance price. They can be purchased in increments of 10 ($35), 15 ($52.50) or 20 ($70) admittances, is transferable, and allows more than one individual to enter on the same pass. Slicer Passes will not be available at athletic events. They must be purchased at the athletic office 7:30 am. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Senior citizens age 62 and older may purchase an all-sports pass for $30 that allows admittance to all home athletic events for the 2019-20 school year, excluding tournaments and invitationals. Admission at the gate for all LPHS varsity, or varsity-JV combination, athletic events will be $6. A Slicer Pass may be re-loaded using a credit or debit card by going to the LPCSC website or the athletic office. There will be a slight fee for the convenience of using a credit or debit card. Re-loading a card online must be done at least 24 hours prior to using the card.
Booster Club: Patrons may join the athletic booster club for $60, which entitles the member to purchase an all-sports pass for $50, which allows admittance to all Slicer athletic events for the 2019-20 school year.
La Porte High athletics fall parent/athlete meeting
The La Porte High School athletic department will hold its fall parent/athlete meeting at 5 p.m. on Aug. 7 in the Performing Arts Center. All fall athletes are required to attend and a parent or guardian of each athlete is strongly encouraged to attend. The athletic department will provide information concerning policies, guidelines and expectations, and then each head coach will address their individual team expectations and rules during breakout sessions at approximately 5:30. Fans may also purchase Slicer Passes at this time.
Grand Prix Golf Outing Wednesday
The Great Lakes Grand Prix Golf Outing, sponsored by the Visit Michigan City LaPorte tourism bureau, will be Wednesday at the Michigan City Municipal Golf Course. Lunch from Jimmy John's will be at 11 a.m. with a shotgun start at noon. Cost is $100 per player or $400 per foursome with drinks and prizes included. Hole sponsorships are available for $100. Proceeds benefit Reins of Life, a not-for-profit organization that serves children and adults with disabilities through equine-assisted activities. For more information or to pre-register, contact Chris Magnuson at 219-873-1516 or cmagnuson@emichigancity.com. Golfers can also sign up at the course.
RailCats host Bishop Hying Night
The RailCats and the Diocese of Gary will host Bishop Hying's Birthday Bash and Farewell Celebration Aug. 6 at the U.S. Steel Yard. The evening will kick off with a 5 p.m. Mass. Gates re-open at 6 p.m. ahead of Hying's ceremonial first pitch at 6:45 and the RailCats game with Fargo-Moorhead at 7:10.
Fans have multiple ticket options. A game ticket that includes a three-hour unlimited buffet of BBQ pulled pork, hot dogs, hamburgers, baked beans, popcorn, peanuts, chips, cookies, pop and water is $30, while a ticket that also includes a beer/wine package costs $45. A game ticket without any of the other perks is $10. Limited edition Bishop Hying bobbleheads are available for $20. Tickets can be purchased online at bit.ly/bishopbirthday until Friday.
