La Porte Wreckers 9U-14U travel baseball tryouts
The La Porte Wreckers, a part-time travel program for participants in the City of La Porte Park and Recreation Department Boys Baseball program, will hold tryouts in August. Ages 9-11 will tryout from 9-11 a.m. Aug. 3 at Kesling Park, and ages 12-14 will try out from noon-2 p.m. Aug. 11 at Jeff DeCamp Field (ages as of April 30, 2020).
The program offers part-time travel teams for 9U-14U divisions. (Age groups are offered depending upon the number of players interested and may be combined). Teams work out in the fall through early October, and then, begin winter workouts in January. Teams participate in tournaments from April through July. Teams will be selected by the Wreckers coaching staff, with oversight from league administrators and coaches. There is no fee to try out, however, if selected, players must pay a fee, possibly participate in fundraising, and commit to the full schedule and participation in the Boys Baseball spring/summer program.
Thanks to the generosity of our community, they’re able to offer financial assistance for families of potential participants. Scholarship forms are available at the Park Office. For more information, contact the Park Office at 219-326-9600.
2019 Duneland Open Jr. Tennis Tournament
The 2019 Duneland Open Junior Tennis Tournament will be July 29-31 at Chesterton High School and Sand Creek Courts. It’s a non-sanctioned tournament and the divisions are: boys/girls singles: 12-under, 14-under, JV division, varsity division; boys/girls doubles: middle school, JV division & varsity division. It’s two out of three sets (10-point tiebreaker for third set). Consolation bracket after first-round loss only. Must be available all three days. Play begins as early as 9 a.m. each day.
Deadline to sign up is July 26. Cost is $40 for singles and $40 per doubles team. Give cash or check to Kyle Prow and even bring the day you play. Event directors are Kyle Prow at kyle.prow@duneland.k12.in.us, or text 309-0342, or Tom Bour at nacchstennis@gmail.com, or text 873-6096. Email a director with below info: Your name, your cell number, your email, doubles partner name (if applicable), doubles partner cell number (if applicable), what division(s) entering?
Dunes Volleyball Club Young Guns Camp
Dunes Volleyball Club is offering a Young Guns Camp this summer. These camps are designed to introduce volleyball to younger players by teaching them the skills of ball handling, hitting and serving. They use lighter volleyballs and lower nets, emphasizing teamwork, hustle and fun. The camp is open to girls and boys ages 10 and under and is at the Dunes Events Center, 110 Clear Lake Blvd., La Porte, from July 29-Aug. 1. The Big Dogs Camp is from 5:30-6:45 p.m. and is for 9-10-year-olds and under. Pre-registration discount costs $50. Same-day sign-up costs $55. The Volley Tots Camp is from 5:30-6:30 p.m. and is for 6-8-year-olds and under. Pre-registration discount costs $30. Same-day sign-up costs $35. The Volley Tikes Camp is from 5:30-6:15 p.m. and is for 5-year-olds and under. Pre-registration discount costs $20. Same-day sign-up costs $25.
Check the website www.dunes.org to register and for more information. You may also contact Rick Ashmore at rashmore@dunes.org with questions. You do not have to be a member of Dunes Volleyball Club to participate in its summer camps. Make checks payable to Dunes Volleyball Club. In order to receive the pre-registration discount, registration form and payment must be submitted before the first day of camp.
News-Dispatch, Herald-Argus seeking sports correspondents
The News-Dispatch and Herald-Argus are looking for help with sports coverage in the 2019-20 school year. Responsibilities would include reporting on a variety of sports, primarily high school, across La Porte County, interviewing coaches and athletes and producing an article within the constraints of a deadline.
Sports knowledge is essential. Writing experience is not required but is helpful. Basic photography skills would be a plus. Anyone interested is asked to email Jim Peters at jpeters@thenewsdispatch.com.
Annual United Way Golf Outing August 12
The 15th annual United Way of La Porte County Golf Outing will be Aug. 12 at Pottawattomie Country Club in Michigan City. Registration and lunch begin at 11 a.m., with a shotgun start at noon, and a prime rib dinner and awards at 5 p.m. Cost is $900 for a foursome, which includes golf, cart, lunch, prime rib dinner, exciting games and exclusive prizes, awards and trophies, complimentary water and soft drinks, epic beverage and food sampling booths, hole-in-one shots: win new cars from Sauers GMC/Buick. An individual game bundle is $225. For information, call 219-210-3534, or go to https://secure.qgiv.com/for/unitedwaylpc/event/74725/ to register.
