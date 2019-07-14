La Porte Post 83 earns state tourney bid
La Porte Post 83 Hamon Gray will be one of five American Legion Junior Division baseball teams playing for the state title in a double-elimination tournament. It faced Kokomo for the regional championship Sunday. With Kokomo getting an automatic bid to state as it is the host, this also means La Porte qualifies for next weekend’s state tournament.
La Porte went 1-1 in the regional over the weekend. In Game 1, Post 83 fell 10-0 in six innings to host Kokomo. Facing Nolan Buckner for the second time this season, La Porte was once again blanked by Buckner. Post 83 had seven hits in the shortened six-inning game, but was unable to score. Luke Swistek and Alex Contreas led Post 83 with two hits apiece, and Swistek doubled. La Porte’s Caleb McGuire took the loss, surrendering five runs on five hits in 4 1/3 innings, striking out eight. Defensively, Post 83 didn’t commit an error.
In the second game, La Porte routed Bristol Post 143, 12-2 in five innings. Post 83 pulled away for good with four runs in the second inning. Contreas hit an RBI double, and Dominic Miller also had an RBI double. Spencer Noveroske was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to drive in a run, and Swistek added an RBI groundout. La Porte tallied a five-run fourth. Nick Lemon, Contreas and Evan Cizewski all drove in runs in that inning. Post 83’s Noah Christian got the win, allowing two runs on one hit, fanning a pair in five innings. La Porte had 10 hits in the game, led by Contreas, Miller and Collin Howard each with two hits.
Ott, Thompson in Underclass Showcase
La Porte’s Ryin Ott and Michigan City’s Trinity Thompson will participate in the IBCA/IHSAA Underclass Showcase on Monday at Ben Davis High School in Indianapolis. Action begins at 1 p.m. and lasts until about 6:45.
Staged by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association with support from the Indiana High School Athletic Association, the Underclass Showcase events are designed to give exposure to approximately 240 of the top basketball prospects (120 boys and 117 girls) from across the state to colleges across the state and nation. The showcase events are open to the public. Admission is $5 per person. IBCA-member coaches will be admitted at no charge by showing their membership card.
La Porte High School boys soccer summer workouts
La Porte High School boys soccer summer workouts and open field soccer training will be Tuesdays and Thursdays, 5-7 p.m. at Kesling Park. Strength and conditioning also available, times vary. Contact Coach McCoy for more details, 219-363-1447, or Patrick.McCoy.LPHS@gmail.com.
Annual United Way Golf Outing August 12
The 15th annual United Way of La Porte County Golf Outing will be Aug. 12 at Pottawattomie Country Club in Michigan City. Registration and lunch begin at 11 a.m., with a shotgun start at noon, and a prime rib dinner and awards at 5 p.m. Cost is $900 for a foursome, which includes golf, cart, lunch, prime rib dinner, exciting games and exclusive prizes, awards and trophies, complimentary water and soft drinks, epic beverage and food sampling booths, hole-in-one shots: win new cars from Sauers GMC/Buick. An individual game bundle is $225. For information, call 219-210-3534, or go to https://secure.qgiv.com/for/unitedwaylpc/event/74725/ to register.
RailCats clinic July 22
The Gary SouthShore RailCats announced they will offer a Legends for Youth free baseball clinic for kids, hosted by the MLB Players Alumni Association, July 22 at U.S. Steel Yard. The clinic will be presented by Gary native and former Major League pitcher Latroy Hawkins, Home Field Advantage and the RailCats. Session 1, for 8-12-year-olds, runs from 10 a.m. to noon, and session 2, for 13-17-year-olds, follows from 1-3 p.m. Register for the event at https://www.mlb.com/mlbpaa/events/gary-clinic.
RailCats host Bishop Hying Night
The RailCats and the Diocese of Gary will host Bishop Hying's Birthday Bash and Farewell Celebration Aug. 6 at the U.S. Steel Yard. The evening will kick off with a 5 p.m. Mass. Gates re-open at 6 p.m. ahead of Hying's ceremonial first pitch at 6:45 and the RailCats game with Fargo-Moorhead at 7:10.
Fans have multiple ticket options. A game ticket that includes a three-hour unlimited buffet of BBQ pulled pork, hot dogs, hamburgers, baked beans, popcorn, peanuts, chips, cookies, pop and water is $30, while a ticket that also includes a beer/wine package costs $45. A game ticket without any of the other perks is $10. Limited edition Bishop Hying bobbleheads are available for $20.
Tickets can be purchased online at bit.ly/bishopbirthday until Aug. 2 or at the Diocesan Pastoral Center (9292 Broadway, Merrillville; 219-769-9292) by July 24.
