La Porte Wreckers 9U-14U travel baseball tryouts
The La Porte Wreckers, a part-time travel program for participants in the City of La Porte Park and Recreation Department Boys Baseball program, will hold tryouts in August. Ages 9-11 will try out Aug. 3 from 9-11 a.m. at Kesling Park, and ages 12-14 will try out Aug. 11 from noon-2 p.m. at Jeff DeCamp Field (ages as of April 30, 2020).
The program offers part-time travel teams for 9U-14U divisions. (Age groups are offered depending upon the number of players interested and may be combined). Teams work out in the fall through early October, and then, begin winter workouts in January. Teams participate in tournaments from April through July. Teams will be selected by the coaching staff, with oversight from league administrators and coaches. There is no fee to try out, however, if selected, players must pay a fee, possibly participate in fundraising, and commit to the full schedule and participation in the boys baseball spring/summer program.
Financial assistance for families of potential participants is available. Scholarship forms can be picked up at the park office. For more information, call 219-326-9600.
2019 Duneland Open Jr. Tennis Tournament
The 2019 Duneland Open Junior Tennis Tournament will be July 29-31 at Chesterton High School and Sand Creek Courts. It’s a non-sanctioned tournament and the divisions are: boys/girls singles: 12-under, 14-under, JV division, varsity division; boys/girls doubles: middle school, JV division & varsity division. It’s two out of three sets (10-point tiebreaker for third set). Consolation bracket after first-round loss only. Must be available all three days. Play begins as early as 9 a.m. each day.
Deadline to sign up is Friday. Cost is $40 for singles and $40 per doubles team. Give cash or check to Kyle Prow and even bring the day you play. Event directors are Prow (kyle.prow@duneland.k12.in.us; 309-0342) and Tom Bour (nacchstennis@gmail.com; 873-6096). Email the following information: name, cell number, email, doubles partner name (if applicable), doubles partner cell number (if applicable), division(s) entering.
Grand Prix Golf Outing July 31
The Great Lakes Grand Prix Golf Outing, sponsored by the Visit Michigan City LaPorte tourism bureau, will be July 31 at the Michigan City Municipal Golf Course. Lunch from Jimmy John’s will be at 11 a.m. with a shotgun start at noon. Cost is $100 per player or $400 per foursome with drinks and prizes included. Hole sponsorships are available for $100. Proceeds benefit Reins of Life, a not-for-profit organization that serves children and adults with disabilities through equine-assisted activities. For more information or to pre-register, contact Chris Magnuson at 219-873-1516 or cmagnuson@emichigancity.com. Golfers can also sign up at the course.
News-Dispatch, Herald-Argus seeking sports correspondents
The News-Dispatch and Herald-Argus are looking for help with sports coverage in the 2019-20 school year. Responsibilities would include reporting on a variety of sports, primarily high school, across La Porte County, interviewing coaches and athletes and producing an article within the constraints of a deadline.
Sports knowledge is essential. Writing experience is not required but is helpful. Basic photography skills would be a plus. Anyone interested is asked to email Jim Peters at jpeters@thenewsdispatch.com.
RailCats host Bishop Hying Night
The RailCats and the Diocese of Gary will host Bishop Hying’s Birthday Bash and Farewell Celebration Aug. 6 at the U.S. Steel Yard. The evening will kick off with a 5 p.m. Mass. Gates re-open at 6 p.m. ahead of Hying’s ceremonial first pitch at 6:45 and the RailCats game with Fargo-Moorhead at 7:10.
Fans have multiple ticket options. A game ticket that includes a three-hour unlimited buffet of BBQ pulled pork, hot dogs, hamburgers, baked beans, popcorn, peanuts, chips, cookies, pop and water is $30, while a ticket that also includes a beer/wine package costs $45. A game ticket without any of the other perks is $10. Limited edition Bishop Hying bobbleheads are available for $20. Tickets can be purchased online at bit.ly/bishopbirthday until Aug. 2 or at the Diocesan Pastoral Center (9292 Broadway, Merrillville; 219-769-9292).
Annual United Way Golf Outing August 12
The 15th annual United Way of La Porte County Golf Outing will be Aug. 12 at Pottawattomie Country Club in Michigan City. Registration and lunch begin at 11 a.m., with a shotgun start at noon, and a prime rib dinner and awards at 5 p.m. Cost is $900 for a foursome, which includes golf, cart, lunch, prime rib dinner, exciting games and exclusive prizes, awards and trophies, complimentary water and soft drinks, epic beverage and food sampling booths, hole-in-one shots: win new cars from Sauers GMC/Buick. An individual game bundle is $225. For information, call 219-210-3534, or go to https://secure.qgiv.com/for/unitedwaylpc/event/74725/ to register.
Ex-MSU president awaits judge’s trial ruling in Nassar case
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (AP) — A judge may not rule for months on whether a former Michigan State University president stands trial for allegedly lying about her knowledge of allegations against Larry Nassar.
A state prosecutor and an attorney for Lou Anna Simon gave closing statements in her preliminary exam Tuesday.
Eaton County District Judge Julie Reincke next will receive written briefs. Her ruling appears likely to wait until fall. Simon is charged with two felonies and two misdemeanors. Authorities say she knew in 2014 that Nassar had been accused of molesting a patient at a campus clinic. But Simon told police she knew only that a complaint had been filed against a sports doctor.
Nassar, who also worked at USA Gymnastics, is serving effective life sentences for possessing child pornography and molesting young athletes.
