Dunes Volleyball Club Pre-Tryout Camp
Dunes Volleyball Club is offering a Pre-Tryout Camp this summer. It’s designed to prepare middle school players for school tryouts. The camp is at the Dunes Events Center, 110 Clear Lake Blvd., La Porte, from July 29-Aug. 1. The Veterans Camp is for girls and boys entering the seventh-eighth grade and is from 5:30-8 p.m. Pre-registration discount costs $65. Same day sign-up costs $75. The Rookies Camp is for girls and boys entering the fifth-sixth grade and is from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Pre-registration discount costs $55. Same day sign-up costs $65.
Check the website www.dunes.org to register and for more information. You may also contact Rick Ashmore at rashmore@dunes.org with questions. You do not have to be a member of Dunes Volleyball Club to participate in its summer camps. Make checks payable to Dunes Volleyball Club. In order to receive the pre-registration discount, registration form and payment must be submitted before the first day of camp.
La Porte offering Slicer Passes for athletic events
La Porte High School’s athletic department will begin selling Slicer Passes for the 2019-20 school year on Monday. Slicer Passes won’t be honored for the New Prairie at La Porte varsity football game on Aug. 23. Tickets will go on sale in the near future for this contest at a cost of $3 if purchased in advance, and $5 at the gate. The Slicer Pass allows for admittance to all home athletic events, excluding tournaments and invitationals, at a savings from gate admittance price. They can be purchased in increments of 10 ($35), 15 ($52.50) or 20 ($70) admittances, is transferable, and allows more than one individual to enter on the same pass.
2019 Duneland Open Jr. Tennis Tournament
The 2019 Duneland Open Junior Tennis Tournament will be July 29-31 at Chesterton High School and Sand Creek Courts. It’s a non-sanctioned tournament and the divisions are: boys/girls singles: 12-under, 14-under, JV division, varsity division; boys/girls doubles: middle school, JV division & varsity division. It’s two out of three sets (10-point tiebreaker for third set). Consolation bracket after first-round loss only. Must be available all three days. Play begins as early as 9 a.m. each day.
Deadline to sign up is July 26. Cost is $40 for singles and $40 per doubles team. Give cash or check to Kyle Prow and even bring the day you play. Event directors are Kyle Prow at kyle.prow@duneland.k12.in.us, or text 309-0342, or Tom Bour at nacchstennis@gmail.com, or text 873-6096. E-mail a director with your name, your cell number, your email, doubles partner name if needed, doubles partner cell number and tournament division(s) preferences.
RailCats clinic Monday
The Gary SouthShore RailCats announced they will offer a Legends for Youth free baseball clinic for kids, hosted by the MLB Players Alumni Association, Monday at U.S. Steel Yard. The clinic will be presented by Gary native and former Major League pitcher Latroy Hawkins, Home Field Advantage and the RailCats. Session 1, for 8-12-year-olds, runs from 10 a.m. to noon, and session 2, for 13-17-year-olds, follows from 1-3 p.m. Register for the event at https://www.mlb.com/mlbpaa/events/gary-clinic.
RailCats host Bishop Hying Night
The RailCats and the Diocese of Gary will host Bishop Hying’s Birthday Bash and Farewell Celebration Aug. 6 at the U.S. Steel Yard. The evening will kick off with a 5 p.m. Mass. Gates re-open at 6 p.m. ahead of Hying’s ceremonial first pitch at 6:45 and the RailCats game with Fargo-Moorhead at 7:10.
Fans have multiple ticket options. A game ticket that includes a three-hour unlimited buffet of BBQ pulled pork, hot dogs, hamburgers, baked beans, popcorn, peanuts, chips, cookies, pop and water is $30, while a ticket that also includes a beer/wine package costs $45. A game ticket without any of the other perks is $10. Limited edition Bishop Hying bobbleheads are available for $20. Tickets can be purchased online at bit.ly/bishopbirthday until Aug. 2 or at the Diocesan Pastoral Center (9292 Broadway, Merrillville; 219-769-9292) by July 24.
Indianapolis council backs Pacers arena $300M subsidy plan
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — City officials in Indianapolis are signing off on a deal for nearly $300 million in public subsidies toward renovation of the Indiana Pacers’ downtown arena.
The Indianapolis City-County Council’s approval comes after state legislators endorsed the plan this spring as part of the Pacers’ agreement to stay at Bankers Life Fieldhouse for 25 more years. The Indianapolis Business Journal reports council members voted unanimously Monday night for the proposal.
The plan includes $270 million from the state and local income and sales taxes generated by several nearby hotels — diverting that money from the state, city and local schools. The city is committing $25 million to the project, with the Pacers spending $65 million.
Project plans include building a year-round outdoor plaza next to the arena and interior updates.
Payments from $208 million NCAA settlement begin in August
More than 50,000 former college athletes next month will begin collecting portions of a $208 million class-action settlement paid by the NCAA in a case that challenged its caps on compensation.
Hagens Berman, the law firm representing the plaintiffs in Alston vs. the NCAA, said Wednesday 53,748 FBS football players and Division I men’s and women’s basketball players who competed between March 2010-March 2017 are eligible to receive compensation.
The law firm said payments will range from $5,000 to $7,500 for those who competed for four years and checks will start being distributed in late August. Distribution was held up by one objector to the settlement, who missed a July 17 deadline to appeal the case to the Supreme Court.
The settlement of damages in the case was approved by U.S. District Judge Claudia Wilken in 2017. Earlier this year Wilken issued a narrow ruling against the NCAA in the Alston case, saying the association could not cap compensation to athletes related to education.
