Annual United Way Golf Outing August 12
The 15th annual United Way of La Porte County Golf Outing will be Aug. 12 at Pottawattomie Country Club in Michigan City. Registration and lunch begin at 11 a.m., with a shotgun start at noon, and a prime rib dinner and awards at 5 p.m. Cost is $900 for a foursome, which includes golf, cart, lunch, prime rib dinner, exciting games and exclusive prizes, awards and trophies, complimentary water and soft drinks, epic beverage and food sampling booths, hole-in-one shots: win new cars from Sauers GMC/Buick. An individual game bundle is $225. For information, call 219-210-3534, or go to https://secure.qgiv.com/for/unitedwaylpc/event/74725/ to register.
Dunes Volleyball Club Young Guns Camp
Dunes Volleyball Club is offering a Young Guns Camp this summer. These camps are designed to introduce volleyball to younger players by teaching them the skills of ball handling, hitting and serving. They use lighter volleyballs and lower nets, emphasizing teamwork, hustle and fun. The camp is open to girls and boys ages 10 and under and is at the Dunes Events Center, 110 Clear Lake Blvd., La Porte, from July 29-Aug. 1. The Big Dogs Camp is from 5:30-6:45 p.m. and is for 9-10-year-olds and under. Pre-registration discount costs $50. Same-day sign-up costs $55. The Volley Tots Camp is from 5:30-6:30 p.m. and is for 6-8-year-olds and under. Pre-registration discount costs $30. Same-day sign-up costs $35. The Volley Tikes Camp is from 5:30-6:15 p.m. and is for 5-year-olds and under. Pre-registration discount costs $20. Same-day sign-up costs $25.
Check the website www.dunes.org to register and for more information. You may also contact Rick Ashmore at rashmore@dunes.org with questions. You do not have to be a member of Dunes Volleyball Club to participate in its summer camps. Make checks payable to Dunes Volleyball Club. In order to receive the pre-registration discount, registration form and payment must be submitted before the first day of camp.
RailCats host Bishop Hying Night
The RailCats and the Diocese of Gary will host Bishop Hying’s Birthday Bash and Farewell Celebration Aug. 6 at the U.S. Steel Yard. The evening will kick off with a 5 p.m. Mass. Gates re-open at 6 p.m. ahead of Hying’s ceremonial first pitch at 6:45 and the RailCats game with Fargo-Moorhead at 7:10.
Fans have multiple ticket options. A game ticket that includes a three-hour unlimited buffet of BBQ pulled pork, hot dogs, hamburgers, baked beans, popcorn, peanuts, chips, cookies, pop and water is $30, while a ticket that also includes a beer/wine package costs $45. A game ticket without any of the other perks is $10. Limited edition Bishop Hying bobbleheads are available for $20.
Tickets can be purchased online at bit.ly/bishopbirthday until Aug. 2 or at the Diocesan Pastoral Center (9292 Broadway, Merrillville; 219-769-9292) by July 24.
RailCats clinic July 22
The Gary SouthShore RailCats announced they will offer a Legends for Youth free baseball clinic for kids, hosted by the MLB Players Alumni Association, July 22 at U.S. Steel Yard. The clinic will be presented by Gary native and former Major League pitcher Latroy Hawkins, Home Field Advantage and the RailCats. Session 1, for 8-12-year-olds, runs from 10 a.m. to noon, and session 2, for 13-17-year-olds, follows from 1-3 p.m. Register for the event at https://www.mlb.com/mlbpaa/events/gary-clinic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.