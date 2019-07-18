La Porte Post 83 drops state tourney opener
La Porte Post 83 Hamon Gray, an American Legion Junior Division baseball team, fell behind early and lost 9-3 to Valparaiso Post 94 in a state tournament opener on Thursday in Kokomo. La Porte scored first in the bottom of the first inning with Spencer Noveroske’s single and Nick Lemon’s RBI. Valpo Post 94 took the lead for good with a four-run second on a pair of base hits. Post 83 struggled to put runs on the board and had a tough time defensively containing Valpo Post 94, giving up nine runs, two earned. La Porte’s Noah Christian took the loss, surrendering four runs on three hits in two innings, striking out one. Noveroske led Post 83 with two hits in four at-bats. La Porte next plays in an elimination game Friday at 6:30 p.m. CDT at Kokomo’s CFD Investment Stadium at Highland Park.
Grand Prix Golf Outing July 31
The Great Lakes Grand Prix Golf Outing, sponsored by the Visit Michigan City LaPorte tourism bureau, will be July 31 at the Michigan City Municipal Golf Course. Lunch from Jimmy John's will be at 11 a.m. with a shotgun start at noon. Cost is $100 per player or $400 per foursome with drinks and prizes included. Hole sponsorships are available for $100. Proceeds benefit Reins of Life, a not-for-profit organization that serves children and adults with disabilities through equine-assisted activities. For more information or to pre-register, contact Chris Magnuson at 219-873-1516 or cmagnuson@emichigancity.com. Golfers can also sign up at the course.
La Porte offering Slicer Passes for athletic events
La Porte High School’s athletic department will begin selling Slicer Passes for the 2019-20 school year on Monday. Slicer Passes won’t be honored for the New Prairie at La Porte varsity football game on Aug. 23. Tickets will go on sale in the near future for this contest at a cost of $3 if purchased in advance, and $5 at the gate.
The Slicer Pass allows for admittance to all home athletic events, excluding tournaments and invitationals, at a savings from gate admittance price. They can be purchased in increments of 10 ($35), 15 ($52.50) or 20 ($70) admittances, is transferable, and allows more than one individual to enter on the same pass. Slicer Passes will not be available at athletic events. They must be purchased at the athletic office Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Senior citizens 62 and older may purchase an all-sports pass for $30 that allows admittance to all home athletic events for the 2019-20 school year, excluding tournaments and invitationals. Admission at the gate for all LPHS varsity, or varsity-JV combination, athletic events will be $6. A Slicer Pass may be re-loaded using a credit or debit card by going to the LPCSC website or the athletic office. There will be a slight fee for the convenience of using a credit or debit card. Re-loading a card online must be done at least 24 hours prior to using the card.
Booster Club: Patrons may join the athletic booster club for $60, which entitles the member to purchase an all-sports pass for $50, which allows admittance to all Slicer athletic events for the 2019-20 school year.
La Porte High School boys soccer summer workouts
La Porte High School boys soccer summer workouts and open field soccer training will be Tuesdays and Thursdays, 5-7 p.m. at Kesling Park. Strength and conditioning also available, times vary. Contact Coach McCoy for more details, 219-363-1447, or Patrick.McCoy.LPHS@gmail.com.
La Porte Wreckers 9U-14U travel baseball tryouts
The La Porte Wreckers, a part-time travel program for participants in the City of La Porte Park and Recreation Department Boys Baseball program, will hold tryouts in August. Ages 9-11 will tryout from 9-11 a.m. Aug. 3 at Kesling Park, and ages 12-14 will try out from noon-2 p.m. Aug. 11 at Jeff DeCamp Field (ages as of April 30, 2020).
The program offers part-time travel teams for 9U-14U divisions. (Age groups are offered depending upon the number of players interested and may be combined). Teams work out in the fall through early October, and then, begin winter workouts in January. Teams participate in tournaments from April through July. Teams will be selected by the Wreckers coaching staff, with oversight from league administrators and coaches. There is no fee to try out, however, if selected, players must pay a fee, possibly participate in fundraising, and commit to the full schedule and participation in the Boys Baseball spring/summer program.
Thanks to the generosity of our community, they’re able to offer financial assistance for families of potential participants. Scholarship forms are available at the Park Office. For more information, contact the Park Office at 219-326-9600.
New Prairie Ironmen 12U baseball tryouts
The New Prairie Ironmen 12U baseball team will host tryouts for the 2019-20 season at Prairie View Elementary on the following dates: July 25 at 5:30 p.m. CDT and July 29 at 5:30 p.m. CDT. If interested in participating in a tryout to become an Ironmen player: Pre-register by emailing the following to npironmen@gmail.com: Player name, birthdate, prior team (if any), position(s) played, bats R/L, throws R/L, parent’s name, email address, and phone number.
They’ll field a team of 11 players for the 2019-20 season. They plan to travel three to four times per year overnight with the majority of the tournaments within driving distance. They do a significant amount of fundraising to keep their costs low. They begin indoor training in late November and work together as a team until the end of July. They do practice indoors in the winter and spring and play about 10 to 12 tourneys in a season and do play on most holidays (Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, Memorial Day, etc.).
La Porte Crush Baseball tryouts
La Porte Crush Baseball will hold tryouts for the following teams for 2020: 10U- July 27 from 2-4 p.m. and July 29 from 6:30-8 p.m. Contact Ryan Knoll at 219-851-4323 with questions. 12U- July 27 from 10 a.m.-Noon and July 28 from 10 a.m.-Noon. Contact Matt Kirk at 219-608-6303 with questions. 13U- July 28 from 6-7 p.m. Contact Adam Mrozinski at 219-575-3359 with questions.
All tryouts will be at 2322 North 100 West, La Porte. Arrive early to register and warm up. Tryouts will begin promptly at the stated start time. Players must not be older than the age group they are trying out for as of April 30, 2020.
Play Day Golf Outing Friday
The La Porte Economic Advancement Partnership will host the 45th Annual Play Day Golf Outing Friday at Beechwood. The outing begins with registration at 8 a.m., followed by a shotgun start for golfers at 9. Cost is $550 for teams of four. The event is sponsored by Blue Chip Casino Hotel & Spa, the La Porte County Convention & Visitors Bureau, Walsh & Kelly, Inc., Qubit Networks and Dermody For Mayor. The outing includes a hole-in-one contest sponsored by Sauers Buick GMC, the fastest hole contest sponsored by the South Bend International Airport and a putting contest sponsored by Lakeshore Promotions and Gifts. Hole and tee sign sponsorships are still available. For more information or to register, call 219-324-8584.
Drifters Golf Outing Friday
The Michigan City Drifters Scholarship 9 Hole Women’s Golf Play Day for all skill levels will be Friday at the M.C. Municipal Course. Cost is $50 per golfer or $200 per team. The fee includes lunch with games at every hole. Registration and breakfast begin at 8 a.m. with a shotgun start at 8:30. There is a $20 donation for lunch (11 a.m. to 1 p.m.) with access to women-owned business vendors. The Drifters will also award its annual scholarships to high school seniors showcasing leadership, community service and academics. For details on the event or the various sponsorships, contact michigancitydrifters@gmail.com or Angie Nelson Deuitch at 219-561-6389.
