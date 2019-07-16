La Porte offering Slicer Passes for athletic events
La Porte High School’s athletic department will begin selling Slicer Passes for the 2019-20 school year on Monday. Slicer Passes won’t be honored for the New Prairie at La Porte varsity football game on Aug. 23. Tickets will go on sale in the near future for this contest at a cost of $3 if purchased in advance, and $5 at the gate.
The Slicer Pass allows for admittance to all home athletic events, excluding tournaments and invitationals, at a savings from gate admittance price. They can be purchased in increments of 10 ($35), 15 ($52.50) or 20 ($70) admittances, is transferable, and allows more than one individual to enter on the same pass. Slicer Passes will not be available at athletic events. They must be purchased at the athletic office Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Senior citizens 62 and older may purchase an all-sports pass for $30 that allows admittance to all home athletic events for the 2019-20 school year, excluding tournaments and invitationals. Admission at the gate for all LPHS varsity, or varsity-JV combination, athletic events will be $6. A Slicer Pass may be re-loaded using a credit or debit card by going to the LPCSC website or the athletic office. There will be a slight fee for the convenience of using a credit or debit card. Re-loading a card online must be done at least 24 hours prior to using the card.
Booster Club: Patrons may join the athletic booster club for $60, which entitles the member to purchase an all-sports pass for $50, which allows admittance to all Slicer athletic events for the 2019-20 school year.
La Porte Post 83 falls in regional final
La Porte Post 83 Hamon Gray fell 13-3 to host Kokomo in an American Legion Junior Division baseball regional final on Sunday. Kokomo took the lead for good with five runs in the fourth inning. La Porte tallied three runs in the third. Seth Kupres, Collin Howard and Alex Contreas all had RBIs in the inning. Post 83’s Riley Attar took the loss, allowing five runs on eight hits in 3 1/3 innings, striking out three. La Porte had seven hits, and Kupres and Contreas both had two hits. Post 83 will be one of five American Legion Junior Division baseball teams playing for the state title in a double-elimination tournament. With Kokomo getting an automatic bid to state as it was the host, this also meant La Porte qualified for the state tournament. Post 83 next meets Valparaiso Post 94 in that tournament on Thursday at 4 p.m. CDT at Kokomo’s Highland Park.
New Prairie Ironmen 12U baseball tryouts
The New Prairie Ironmen 12U baseball team will host tryouts for the 2019-20 season at Prairie View Elementary on the following dates: July 25 at 5:30 p.m. CDT and July 29 at 5:30 p.m. CDT. If interested in participating in a tryout to become an Ironmen player: Pre-register by emailing the following to npironmen@gmail.com: Player name, birthdate, prior team (if any), position(s) played, bats R/L, throws R/L, parent’s name, email address, and phone number.
They’ll field a team of 11 players for the 2019-20 season. They plan to travel three to four times per year overnight with the majority of the tournaments within driving distance. They do a significant amount of fundraising to keep their costs low. They begin indoor training in late November and work together as a team until the end of July. They do practice indoors in the winter and spring and play about 10 to 12 tourneys in a season and do play on most holidays (Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, Memorial Day, etc.).
2019 Duneland Open Jr. Tennis Tournament
The 2019 Duneland Open Junior Tennis Tournament will be July 29-31 at Chesterton High School and Sand Creek Courts. It’s a non-sanctioned tournament and the divisions are: boys/girls singles: 12-under, 14-under, JV division, varsity division; boys/girls doubles: middle school, JV division & varsity division. It’s two out of three sets (10-point tiebreaker for third set). Consolation bracket after first-round loss only. Must be available all three days. Play begins as early as 9 a.m. each day.
Deadline to sign up is July 26. Cost is $40 for singles and $40 per doubles team. Give cash or check to Kyle Prow and even bring the day you play. Event directors are Kyle Prow at kyle.prow@duneland.k12.in.us, or text 309-0342, or Tom Bour at nacchstennis@gmail.com, or text 873-6096. Email a director with below info: Your name, your cell number, your email, doubles partner name (if applicable), doubles partner cell number (if applicable), what division(s) entering?
Grand Prix Golf Outing July 31
The Great Lakes Grand Prix Golf Outing, sponsored by the Visit Michigan City LaPorte tourism bureau, will be July 31 at the Michigan City Municipal Golf Course. Lunch from Jimmy John's will be at 11 a.m. with a shotgun start at noon. Cost is $100 per player or $400 per foursome with drinks and prizes included. Hole sponsorships are available for $100. Proceeds benefit Reins of Life, a not-for-profit organization that serves children and adults with disabilities through equine-assisted activities. For more information or to pre-register, contact Chris Magnuson at 219-873-1516 or cmagnuson@emichigancity.com. Golfers can also sign up at the course.
Play Day Golf Outing Friday
The La Porte Economic Advancement Partnership will host the 45th Annual Play Day Golf Outing on Friday at Beechwood. The outing begins with registration at 8 a.m., followed by a shotgun start for golfers at 9. Cost is $550 for teams of four. The event is sponsored by Blue Chip Casino Hotel & Spa, the La Porte County Convention & Visitors Bureau, Walsh & Kelly, Inc., Qubit Networks and Dermody For Mayor. The outing includes a hole-in-one contest sponsored by Sauers Buick GMC, the fastest hole contest sponsored by the South Bend International Airport and a putting contest sponsored by Lakeshore Promotions and Gifts. Hole and tee sign sponsorships are still available. For more information or to register, call 219-324-8584.
Drifters Golf Outing Friday
The Michigan City Drifters Scholarship 9 Hole Women’s Golf Play Day for all skill levels will be Friday at the M.C. Municipal Course. Cost is $50 per golfer or $200 per team. The fee includes lunch with games at every hole. Registration and breakfast begin at 8 a.m. with a shotgun start at 8:30. There is a $20 donation for lunch (11 a.m. to 1 p.m.) with access to women-owned business vendors. The Drifters will also award its annual scholarships to high school seniors showcasing leadership, community service and academics. For details on the event or the various sponsorships, contact michigancitydrifters@gmail.com or Angie Nelson Deuitch at 219-561-6389.
