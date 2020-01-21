SC’s King wins Valpo meet
Makenna King of South Central won Saturday’s Viking Invite gymnastics meet at Valparaiso, scoring a 38.3 in the all-around competition. King took first on floor exercise (9.835), vault (9.75) and uneven bars (9.575), and was seventh on balance beam (9.15).
NP girls swimmers sixth at NIC Meet
The New Prairie girls swim and dive team finished sixth out of 12 teams in Saturday’s Northern Indiana Conference Championship meet at the Elkhart Aquatic Center. Diver Savanah Keldsen was the top finisher, placing sixth with Isabel Hojnacki eighth in the event. Landi Newcomb took seventh in the 100-yard butterfly. Personal bests were posted by Kylie Kepplin, Makenzie Scarborough, Abi Walker, Elizabeth Walker, Leah Williams, Sofia Barcevic, Meggan Goldenstern, Hojnacki and Erin Johnson.
Slicers basketball parking
La Porte fans, players, cheerleaders and students are asked to enter at door 23 off the F Street parking lot for all JV & varsity girls and boys basketball games. Parking spots in the I Street lot fill quickly.
Blazers boys hoops game moved
Due to a service retreat, Marquette’s boys basketball game on Friday at Mishawaka Marian has been moved to Feb. 6. Tip time is 6:30 p.m.
Cubs acquire reliever Lakins from Red Sox
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs acquired reliever Travis Lakins from the Boston Red Sox for a player to be named or cash on Tuesday. The 25-year-old right-hander debuted with Boston last season and posted a 3.86 ERA in 16 games. He was 3-4 with six saves and a 4.60 ERA in 40 appearances for Triple-A Pawtucket. The Cubs finished third in the NL Central at 84-78 and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2014.
Investigators search home, gym of coach tied to Nassar
GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (AP) — Police on Tuesday searched the Michigan home and former gym of a gymnastics coach who had ties to disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar, authorities said. The Lansing State Journal posted photos of a man with a police coat carrying a box away from John Geddert’s house in Grand Ledge, west of Lansing.
“Geddert was a U.S. Olympics gymnastics coach who worked closely with Dr. Larry Nassar and at whose gymnastics club, Twistars, many of the Nassar victims were abused,” said Kelly Rossman-McKinney, spokeswoman at the attorney general’s office.
No other details were released. A message seeking comment was left with an attorney who has been representing Geddert in civil lawsuits.
Geddert in 2012 was head coach of the U.S. women’s Olympic gymnastics team, which won a gold medal. Nassar, a doctor at Michigan State University, was the team’s doctor and also saw injured gymnasts at Twistars, Geddert’s Lansing-area gym for elite athletes.
Nassar has been sentenced to decades in prison for sexually assaulting gymnasts with his hands and possessing child pornography.
Geddert has insisted he had “zero knowledge” of Nassar’s crimes, although some gymnasts said he was physically abusive and forced them to see Nassar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.