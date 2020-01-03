Six to be inducted into La Porte Hubner Hall of Fame
The Hubner Athletic Hall of Fame at La Porte High School will induct six individuals between the JV & varsity boys basketball home games versus Crown Point on Jan. 31. Denny Mantick, Dick Hostetler, Eddie Dubbs, Greg Fruth, Elena Lancioni, and Mark Manering are the 2020 inductees.
La Porte Cabin Fever Jan. 31
The La Porte Educational Development Foundation brings back Cabin Fever on Jan. 31 at the Civic Auditorium. After the La Porte varsity boys basketball game, LEDF will host a 21-and-over afterparty like none other. There'll be music by Point'n Fingers, cash prizes and auction items. Additionally, it will celebrate the 2020 Hubner Athletic Hall of Fame inductees. Tickets are $25 a person and includes a free drink coupon at https://lpedfcabinfever.ticketspice.com/cabin-fever-2020
Blazers boys hoops burns the nets
Marquette's boys basketball team hit a season-high 10 3-pointers, including five by freshman Jason Kobe, as it smashed Steel City Academy 85-48 in the Mac Jelks Invitational on Wednesday at Bishop Noll. Kobe finished with a career-high 30 points, half of them coming in the first quarter. Jake Tarnow was close behind at 28, while Gary Lewis added 14 for the Blazers (3-8). Steel City, which isn’t an Indiana High School Athletic Association member, was playing just its second game.
La Porte Elementary Wrestling Club
The La Porte Elementary Wrestling Club is for any male or female student enrolled in La Porte Community Schools in grades K-5. Students will be provided with the opportunity to learn and compete in the sport of wrestling. Students will have the opportunity to compete in individual tournaments and team dual meets. Practice Session 2 will be Sunday-Feb. 25. Practices for session 2 will be 5-6:30 p.m. Enter “I” St. Entrance. Practices will be in the wrestling room on the upper deck of the main gym. Bring a T-shirt, shorts, wrestling shoes or gym shoes.
The session is $75. Family discounts available. Make checks payable to La Porte Wrestling. Additional cost for participation in tourneys. Sign up any time, email lkuzdas@lpcsc.k12.in.us to express interest, or contact them through their Facebook page: LaPorte Wrestling.
Wrestling Camp: They’ll also host a wrestling camp throughout the month of March. Camp will be a more inclusive session for all levels of ability. Details will be made available in February. Any questions can be answered at practice, or you may email lkuzdas@lpcsc.k12.in.us.
