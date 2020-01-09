Slicers grapplers drop close DAC decision
La Porte’s wrestling team fell in a nail-biter, 42-35, at Lake Central on Wednesday. The Slicers trailed 36-35 with one match left and came up short, losing the last match by pin. Getting falls for LP were Tyson Nisley, Jamaal Salary, Jaden Browder, Drew Kubaszyk, and Brecken Joseph. Matt Neff also had a technical fall. La Porte’s JV won 56-24.
La Porte Parks Youth Sports sign-ups
The La Porte Park and Recreation Department holds its Youth Sports Registration Nights, with registrations offered for Boys Baseball, Girls Slowpitch Softball, Girls Fastpitch, T-Ball, and Tennis, from 6-7:30 p.m. on Jan. 14 and 16, in the lower level of the Civic Auditorium (1001 Ridge Street). Keeping sports fun, especially in the early stages of youth participation, is the primary concern of the park programs. The department promotes participation for all, positive competition and building character, as well as teaching fundamentals and traditions of the game, championing sportsmanship and encouraging family and community support.
Registration will be available for the following programs (visit www.cityoflaporte.com, or call 219-326-9600 for more information): Boys Baseball, now affiliated with Baseball Players Association, includes four age divisions: Rookie (ages 7-8), Minor (ages 9-10), Major (ages 11-12) and Junior (ages 13-15). The seasons run from early spring through mid-July. Cost for Rookie, Minor and Major is $60 for first child and $50 for each additional child in same household. Cost for Junior is $100 for first child and $90 for each additional child in same household. An additional $20 will be added to registration fee after March 6.
Girls Softball: Pitch Perfect League (manual pitching machine) (ages 7-9), Slowpitch Junior (ages 10-12) and Slowpitch Senior (ages 13-17, with 18-year-olds currently enrolled in high school accepted). The seasons run from early spring through mid-July. Cost is $60 for first child and $50 for each additional child in same household. An additional $20 will be added to registration fee after March 6. Divisions determined by participant's age on or before April 30, 2020.
Girls Fastpitch includes three age divisions: 10U Fastpitch (ages 9-10), 12U Fastpitch (ages 11-12), 14U Fastpitch (ages 13-14). Teams will play outside competition through the KVA. The season runs from early spring through mid-July. Cost is $75 for first child and $65 for each additional child in same household. An additional $20 will be added to registration fee after March 6. Divisions determined by participant's age on or before Dec. 31, 2019.
T-Ball is for boys and girls ages 5-6. The season runs in June and July. Cost is $50 for first child and $40 for each additional child in same household. An additional $20 will be added to registration fee after May 1. Eligibility is determined by participant's age on or before April 30, 2020.
Tennis offers levels for boys and girls ages 4 and older. The lessons are in June and July. Class days and times vary depending on the grade level for the 2020-21 school year. Cost for youth lessons range from $38-$58 without a racket and from $54-$74 with a racket. Cost for adult lessons is $44 without a racket and $60 with a racket. Love Plus 1 class (one adult and one child) is $68. There is a $10 discount for each additional child (discount does not apply to Love Plus 1 class).
Registration nights are in the lower level of the Civic Auditorium. Use the side door down the ramp on Plain Street to enter building. Age divisions based upon child’s ages as of April 30, 2019. Fastpitch eligibility date is based on child's ages as of Dec. 31, 2019. Make checks payable to the La Porte Park and Recreation Department. Visa/MasterCard accepted. Registration available beginning Jan. 17 at the Park Office (250 Pine Lake Ave.) or online at www.cityoflaporte.com.
The Park Department offers Need-Based Scholarships to assist youth who do not have the financial means to participate in recreation programs. The scholarship must be applied for by the child’s parent and/or guardian and they must meet the criteria for financial need. To apply for assistance, pick up a scholarship form at the Park Office, or contact Recreation Director Pam Carroll at pcarroll@cityoflaportein.gov.
Slicers boys, girls swim location change
La Porte's boys and girls swim meet originally scheduled at Warsaw at 9 a.m. on Jan. 25 will now be in La Porte.
Blazers girls hoops time change
Gary Roosevelt does not have a JV girls basketball team, so tonight's varsity game at Marquette will start at 6 p.m. rather than 7.
Six to be inducted into La Porte Hubner HOF
The Hubner Athletic Hall of Fame at La Porte High School will induct six individuals between the JV & varsity boys basketball home games versus Crown Point on Jan. 31. Denny Mantick, Dick Hostetler, Eddie Dubbs, Greg Fruth, Elena Lancioni, and Mark Manering are the 2020 inductees.
La Porte Cabin Fever Jan. 31
The La Porte Educational Development Foundation brings back Cabin Fever on Jan. 31 at the Civic Auditorium. After the La Porte varsity boys basketball game, LEDF will host a 21-and-over afterparty like none other. There'll be music by Point'n Fingers, cash prizes and auction items. Additionally, it will celebrate the 2020 Hubner Athletic Hall of Fame inductees. Tickets are $25 a person and includes a free drink coupon at https://lpedfcabinfever.ticketspice.com/cabin-fever-2020
