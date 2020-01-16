IHSAA's Cox to retire
Bobby Cox, Commissioner of the Indiana High School Athletic Association since 2011, announced to the IHSAA Executive Committee his intention to retire effective Aug. 1, 2020. Cox’s announcement came Thursday morning as part of the group’s January meeting. Cox, 63, who will be completing a 41-year career in education, joined the IHSAA as an assistant commissioner in 2000 and began his tenure as the IHSAA’s eighth commissioner on Feb. 1, 2011, succeeding Blake Ress (2000-11).
“It has been an honor to serve as Commissioner of this great organization,” Cox said in a media release. “I will take away fond memories and a sense of accomplishment on behalf of our member schools and thousands of Hoosier students knowing that education-based athletics remains vitally important and relevant in our state.”
The Personnel Committee announced that a plan to begin the search for a new commissioner will be developed and presented to the IHSAA Executive Committee at its February meeting.
Young wins twice in NP boys swim loss
Mason Young won two events (100- and 200-yard freestyle) and New Prairie swept the relays but the Cougars' boys swimming and diving team fell 100-83 to visiting South Bend Riley on Thursday. Young swam on two of the relays, as did Wrigley Hemphill, Neiman Graham, Gabe Groves, and Dalton Thomas, who also took first in the 50 free. Nolan Szymanski won diving. Graham broke the school record in the 100 breaststroke (1:02.54), but was a distant second to Riley’s Bryce Knight, who crushed the pool record with a 59.85.
Blazers girls hoops falls at NJ
Ally McConnell had 14 points, but the balance of Marquette’s girls basketball team managed just nine as the Blazers (6-9) fell 49-23 at North Judson (16-2) on Thursday.
Six to be inducted into La Porte Hubner HOF
The Hubner Athletic Hall of Fame at La Porte High School will induct six individuals between the JV & varsity boys basketball home games versus Crown Point on Jan. 31. Denny Mantick, Dick Hostetler, Eddie Dubbs, Greg Fruth, Elena Lancioni, and Mark Manering are the 2020 inductees.
La Porte Cabin Fever Jan. 31
The La Porte Educational Development Foundation brings back Cabin Fever on Jan. 31 at the Civic Auditorium. After the La Porte varsity boys basketball game, LEDF will host a 21-and-over afterparty like none other. There'll be music by Point'n Fingers, cash prizes and auction items. Additionally, it will celebrate the 2020 Hubner Athletic Hall of Fame inductees. Tickets are $25 a person and includes a free drink coupon at https://lpedfcabinfever.ticketspice.com/cabin-fever-2020
NP boys swimmers crush Clay
New Prairie enjoyed a 136-43 Senior Night win over South Bend Clay in boys swimming on Tuesday. James Hall (100-yard, 200 freestyle) and Dalton Thomas (50, 100 free) were double winners. Other firsts came from Wrigley Hemphill (200 individual medley), diver Nolan Szymanski, Nathan Graham (100 butterfly), Jacob Wood (100 breaststroke) and Landon Farmer (100 backstroke). The Cougars swept took the 200 medley and 400 free relays with Mason Young swimming on both, joining Hemphill, Neiman Graham and Thomas on the medley, and James Hall, Gabe Groves and Tremt Platz in the 400 free.
Cougars girls swimmers clip foe
New Prairie edged visiting South Bend Clay 94-86 in a girls swimming dual on Tuesday. Landi Newcomb (100-yard fly, 200 IM) was a double winner and also contributed to a 400 free relay victory with Laynie Baltes, Erin Johnson and Madison Waltz. Diver Savanah Keldsen also finished first.
Slicers JV girls hoops gets edged
La Porte’s JV girls basketball team fell 27-26 at Chesterton on Thursday. Bri Thorp led the Slicers with six points and seven deflections or steals.
Slicers basketball parking
La Porte fans, players, cheerleaders and students are asked to enter at door 23 off the F Street parking lot for all JV & varsity girls and boys basketball games. Parking spots in the I Street lot fill quickly.
Slicers boys, girls swim location change
La Porte's boys and girls swim meet originally scheduled at Warsaw at 9 a.m. on Jan. 25 will now be in La Porte.
Blazers boys hoops game moved
Due to a service retreat, Marquette’s boys basketball game Jan. 24 at Mishawaka Marian has been moved to Feb. 6. Tip time is 6:30 p.m.
Softball clinic at Chesterton YMCA
The Chesterton YMCA will host a softball skills and beginning pitching clinic on three successive Sundays -- Jan. 26, Feb. 2 and Feb. 9. The skills sessions will run from 10-11 a.m. followed by the pitching sessions from 11 to noon. The clinics will be conducted by former college coaches Gil Arzola and Denny King. Fees are $40 for each session. Pre-registration is required. Send name, age, session(s) requested and check to: Gilbert Arzola, 212 David Road, Valparaiso. For details, call or text 219-309-3662.
