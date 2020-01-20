NP grapplers post fifth in NIC Meet
New Prairie's wrestling team finished fifth at the Northern Indiana Conference Meet on Saturday. Medalists were Dusty Young Ben Fronk, and Hunter Whitenack. Wrestler of the day was Tyler Graeber. NP travels to John Glenn on Thursday, gunning for win No. 30.
Cougars' Breeding claims third at state
Morgan Breeding represented New Prairie down at Girls State Wrestling. She pinned her way to earning third place.
Blazers girls hoops rolls
Marquette’s girls basketball team beat Bowman Academy 51-32 on the road on Monday. Ally McConnell led all scorers with 21 points for the Blazers (7-9), marking the fifth time in her last seven games she’s scored 20 or more points. Ryleigh Grott had 18 points.
Satellites boys hoops gets topped
South Central’s boys basketball team fell 52-46 at Boone Grove on Friday. Zack Christy tallied 25 points for the Satellites (4-7, 0-3 Porter County Conference), and Trent Smoker added eight points. Trent Hudspeth led SC with five rebounds. South Central trailed 15-10 after the first period and was playing catch-up the rest of the way. It pulled within 23-22 early in the third, but never tied it or took the lead.
Cougars girls hoops get routed
New Prairie’s girls basketball team lost 85-23 at Mishawaka Marian on Saturday. Jordan Winters led the Cougars (4-13, 3-7 Northern Indiana Conference) with 12 points, and Allison Pavlick scored seven. NP travels to Argos for a TCU Bi-County Tourney opener at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the first game of a girls-boys varsity doubleheader. The Cougar boys face the Dragons at about 7 p.m.
Slicers boys, girls swim location change
La Porte's boys and girls swim meet originally scheduled at Warsaw at 9 a.m. on Jan. 25 will now be in La Porte.
Six to be inducted into La Porte Hubner HOF
The Hubner Athletic Hall of Fame at La Porte High School will induct six individuals between the JV & varsity boys basketball home games versus Crown Point on Jan. 31. Denny Mantick, Dick Hostetler, Eddie Dubbs, Greg Fruth, Elena Lancioni, and Mark Manering are the 2020 inductees.
La Porte Cabin Fever Jan. 31
The La Porte Educational Development Foundation brings back Cabin Fever on Jan. 31 at the Civic Auditorium. After the La Porte varsity boys basketball game, LEDF will host a 21-and-over afterparty like none other. There'll be music by Point'n Fingers, cash prizes and auction items. Additionally, it will celebrate the 2020 Hubner Athletic Hall of Fame inductees. Tickets are $25 a person and includes a free drink coupon at https://lpedfcabinfever.ticketspice.com/cabin-fever-2020
