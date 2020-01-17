Young wins twice in NP boys swim loss
Mason Young won two events (100- and 200-yard freestyle) and New Prairie swept the relays but the Cougars’ boys swimming and diving team fell 100-83 to visiting South Bend Riley on Thursday. Young swam on two of the relays, as did Wrigley Hemphill, Neiman Graham, Gabe Groves, and Dalton Thomas, who also took first in the 50 free. Nolan Szymanski won diving. Graham broke the school record in the 100 breaststroke (1:02.54), but was a distant second to Riley’s Bryce Knight, who crushed the pool record with a 59.85.
Blazers girls hoops falls at NJ
Ally McConnell had 14 points, but the balance of Marquette’s girls basketball team managed just nine as the Blazers (6-9) fell 49-23 at North Judson (16-2) on Thursday.
Six to be inducted into La Porte Hubner HOF
The Hubner Athletic Hall of Fame at La Porte High School will induct six individuals between the JV & varsity boys basketball home games versus Crown Point on Jan. 31. Denny Mantick, Dick Hostetler, Eddie Dubbs, Greg Fruth, Elena Lancioni, and Mark Manering are the 2020 inductees.
La Porte Cabin Fever Jan. 31
The La Porte Educational Development Foundation brings back Cabin Fever on Jan. 31 at the Civic Auditorium. After the La Porte varsity boys basketball game, LEDF will host a 21-and-over afterparty like none other. There’ll be music by Point’n Fingers, cash prizes and auction items. Additionally, it will celebrate the 2020 Hubner Athletic Hall of Fame inductees. Tickets are $25 a person and includes a free drink coupon at https://lpedfcabinfever.ticketspice.com/cabin-fever-2020
La Porte High new touch pro display
La Porte High School has a new touch pro display in the main commons. This is still a work in progress, but under the athletics tab you can see records for three sports, baseball, football and girls cross country. You can also see all of the Hubner Hall of Fame individuals and their biographies. They’ll continue to add records for each team as they get provided to the athletic department. Clicking on the academic tab, you’ll find all of the valedictorians listed. It’s the hope to add pictures of each individual in the future. You can also see every yearbook from 1950 to the present.
James, Lakers lead NBA jersey, merchandise sales rankings
NEW YORK (AP) — Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo, Boston’s Jayson Tatum and Dallas’ Luka Doncic are seeing their jerseys sell more briskly than ever, the NBA said Friday when announcing its latest list of most popular merchandise.
LeBron James still has the most popular jersey, part of the reason why the Los Angeles Lakers remain atop the team rankings based on sales made at NBAStore.com from October through December.
Antetokounmpo was No. 2 jersey on the sales list, followed by Golden State’s Stephen Curry, Tatum, Houston’s James Harden and Doncic.
Rounding out the top 10 in jerseys are a pair of players on new teams – the Los Angeles Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard and the Lakers’ Anthony Davis – in seventh and eighth. They’re followed by Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid and Brooklyn’s Kyrie Irving.
New Orleans’ Zion Williamson sits at No. 15 in top jersey sales, notable because the No. 1 overall pick from the 2019 draft has yet to make his regular season debut. The Pelicans believe that will happen Wednesday against San Antonio.
Boston is No. 2 in team merchandise behind the Lakers and Philadelphia is third. NBA champion Toronto was fourth, a franchise-best, followed by No. 5 Milwaukee.
Vanderbilt alum donates $5 million to men’s basketball program
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Vanderbilt men’s basketball program has received a $5 million donation from Seattle-based alumnus George Huber and his wife Cathy.
Vanderbilt officials said the money will be used to enhance facilities and support services.
Huber said in a statement that “the men’s basketball program has the building blocks to become a perennial powerhouse, and we’re excited by the opportunity to strengthen the broader Vanderbilt community throughout the program.”
Huber graduated from Vanderbilt in 1979. Son Tyler is a 2014 Vanderbilt alum.
Vanderbilt (8-8, 0-3 SEC) hosts Tennessee (10-6, 2-2) on Saturday. The Commodores have lost 23 consecutive Southeastern Conference games, a stretch that includes 21 regular-season contests and two SEC Tournament defeats.
Dodgers acquire INF Clayton Daniel from Cubs for RHP Sadler
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers acquired infielder Clayton Daniel from the Chicago Cubs on Friday in exchange for right-hander Casey Sadler.
Daniel has been in the Cubs organization for two years, hitting a combined .290 with 72 runs scored and 36 RBIs across four different minor league levels. Last year, the 24-year-old from Alabama split his time between Low-A South Bend and Double-A Tennessee, hitting a combined .305 with 21 RBIs. He was drafted in the 31st round out of Jacksonville State in 2018.
Sadler was designated for assignment Wednesday after spending most of last season with the Dodgers. The 29-year-old from Oklahoma was 4-0 with a 2.33 ERA in 24 appearances, including one start. He was originally acquired on July 3 from Tampa Bay in exchange for right-hander Nathan Witt.
Sadler has been in the majors for parts of four seasons, going 5-1 with a 3.55 ERA in 42 games, including two starts.
Former NBA player to plead not guilty to human trafficking
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — A grand jury has brought charges in a sex trafficking case against former NBA player and one-time University of Alabama basketball standout Jim Farmer, who was caught up in an undercover law enforcement sting last October.
Farmer, 55, of Franklin, Tenn., was arrested again after being indicted by the Rutherford County grand jury with attempted trafficking for sexual servitude, attempted solicitation of a minor and attempted patronizing of a prostitute, news outlets reported. He was released the same day, Jan. 10, on $100,000 bond.
Farmer will plead not guilty to the new charges at his next court appearance, his attorneys Worrick Robinson and Will Fraley said in a joint statement, The Daily News Journal reported. His lawyers questioned why his case was presented to the grand jury after a judge dropped his initial charges for lack of probable cause.
According to an affidavit from the first arrest, Farmer responded to an adult escort advertisement for meeting a juvenile for sex, communicating with an undercover officer who identified herself as a 16-year-old girl. Farmer allegedly agreed to pay $170 to have sex with the girl, and was arrested after arriving at the agreed location on Oct. 25.
