Slicers basketball parking
La Porte fans, players, cheerleaders and students are asked to enter at door 23 off the F Street parking lot for all JV and varsity girls and boys basketball games. Parking spots in the I Street lot fill quickly.
Hoosier Basketball magazine on sale
The 50th annual edition of Hoosier Basketball Magazine is now on sale. It can be ordered by calling 317-925-8200 or by visiting hoosierbasketballmagazine.com. To inquire about getting a copy of the traditional cover at a local outlet, e-mail hoosierbbllmag@att.net or call (317) 925-8200.
Former Bear Butler at Old-Timers banquet
The Gary Old Timers Athletic Association’s 74th annual banquet is set for Wednesday. Guest speaker is Kevin Butler, the kicker on the 1985 NFL Super Bowl Champion Chicago Bears and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame. This year’s honoree is Dave Hanaway who has selflessly invested his time in the youth of Northwest Indiana for the past six decades coaching baseball and basketball youth sports in Gary and Crown Point. The banquet’s Master of Ceremonies is Jeff Blanzy, a college basketball analyst and NBC channel 5 sports anchor. Dinner tickets are available for $40 per person. For information, contact Tom Kayes at (219) 736-5269.
Softball clinic at Chesterton YMCA
The Chesterton YMCA will hosts a softball skills and beginning pitching clinic on three successive Sundays -- Jan. 26, Feb. 2 and Feb. 9. The skills sessions will run from 10-11 a.m. followed by the pitching sessions from 11 to noon. The clinics will be conducted by former college coaches Gil Arzola and Denny King. Fees are $40 for each session. Pre-registration is required. Send name, age, session(s) requested and check to: Gilbert Arzola, 212 David Road, Valparaiso. For details, call or text 219-309-3662.
Boilermakers hire veteran Diaco as new defensive coordinator
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Bob Diaco’s Louisiana Tech defense made quite the impression in last week’s bowl shutout of Miami.
On Thursday, he was rewarded when Purdue coach Jeff Brohm announced Diaco would be the Boilermakers new defensive coordinator.
“We’re very excited to bring Bob to Purdue,” Brohm said. “He is one of the most well-respected defensive coaches in the country and has proven throughout his career to be an innovator on that side of the ball.”
Diaco’s resume is filled with experience.
In 2012, while serving as Notre Dame’s defensive coordinator, he was named the Broyles Award winner as the nation’s top assistant coach. In 2014, he took his first head coaching job at Connecticut, leading the Huskies to a bowl game in their second season. But when UConn struggled in his third season, Diaco was fired with a record of 11-26.
He wound up landing at Nebraska as the defensive coordinator in 2017 before heading to Oklahoma in 2018 and then to Louisiana Tech, which posted the first shutout in the 44-year history of the Independence Bowl.
The Bulldogs held Miami to 227 total yards in the 14-0 win.
Diaco replaces Nick Holt, who followed Brohm from Western Kentucky to Purdue three years ago. Brohm announced in early December he was not bringing Holt back after the Boilermakers failed to reach a bowl game for the first time in three years.
Kings’ Dewayne Dedmon fined $50,000 for trade comments
NEW YORK (AP) — Sacramento Kings center Dewayne Dedmon has been fined $50,000 by the NBA for public comments about wanting a trade.
The league made the announcement on Thursday, calling the comments detrimental to the NBA and its teams. He made the request in a recent interview with The Sacramento Bee.
Before the Kings played the Denver Nuggets on Sunday, he talked about wanting a trade, saying “I would like to be traded. I haven’t been playing, so I would like to go somewhere where my talents are appreciated.”
Under the NBA’s collective bargaining agreement, players cannot make public demands for a trade. The 30-year-old Dedmon signed a three-year, $40 million deal with the Kings in the offseason.
Last season, the league fined then-New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis $50,000 after his agent made a public trade request.
