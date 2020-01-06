SC girls hoops wins pair in classic
South Central’s girls basketball team claimed both games of the Rochester Glass Holiday Classic on Saturday, topping Class 4A Mishawaka 34-28 in the opener and routing Class 3A Western 65-33 in the second contest. Against the Panthers, Amber Wolf paced the Satellites (11-5) with 21 points, and Olivia Marks followed with 13 points. Faith Biggs had 12 points, while Abbie Tomblin scored nine. SC raced out to an 18-6 lead after the first quarter and outscored Western 23-4 in the third. No stats were reported versus the Cavemen.
Cougars girls hoops drops decision
New Prairie’s girls basketball team lost 45-30 to Bremen at home on Saturday. Eva Dodds notched 10 points for the Cougars (3-10), and Allison Pavlick netted eight. Maddie McSurley recorded seven points. New Prairie led at half, 19-18, but got outscored 27-11 after the break.
La Porte High new touch pro display
La Porte High School has a new touch pro display in the main commons. This is still a work in progress, but under the athletics tab you can see records for three sports, baseball, football and girls cross country. You can also see all of the Hubner Hall of Fame individuals and their biographies. They'll continue to add records for each team as they get provided to the athletic department. Clicking on the academic tab, you'll find all of the valedictorians listed. It's the hope to add pictures of each individual in the future. You can also see every yearbook from 1950 to the present.
Dunes Youth Volleyball Club sign-ups
Dunes Youth Volleyball Club is offering a program to assist youngsters with not just volleyball skills, but also lifelong athletic skills. It's for players from 3-year-old to sixth graders and is from Jan. 11-Feb. 29. (No camp Feb. 1). You can sign up by visiting the Dunes Web page: http://www.dunes.org/camps-and-clinics/. This program will include: speed and agility training, hand-eye development with ball, introduction to the sport of volleyball, emphasis on teamwork, hustle, fun, and tons more. You do not have to be a member of Dunes Volleyball Club to participate in its youth club. It’s on Saturdays at the Dunes Events Center, 110 Clear Lake Blvd., La Porte. Below is the schedule: Volley-Tikes- 9-10 a.m.- Boys & Girls 3-5 years old- Cost: $25. Volley-Tots- 9-10:15 a.m.- Boys & Girls 1st-2nd grades- Cost: $30. Newcomers- 9-10:15 a.m.- Boys & Girls 3rd-4th grades- Cost: $35. Level 2- 9-11 a.m.- Boys & Girls 5th-6th grades- Cost: $60.
La Porte Cabin Fever Jan. 31
The La Porte Educational Development Foundation brings back Cabin Fever on Jan. 31 at the Civic Auditorium. After the La Porte varsity boys basketball game, LEDF will host a 21-and-over afterparty like none other. There'll be music by Point'n Fingers, cash prizes and auction items. Additionally, it will celebrate the 2020 Hubner Athletic Hall of Fame inductees. Tickets are $25 a person and includes a free drink coupon at https://lpedfcabinfever.ticketspice.com/cabin-fever-2020
Six to be inducted into La Porte Hubner Hall of Fame
The Hubner Athletic Hall of Fame at La Porte High School will induct six individuals between the JV & varsity boys basketball home games versus Crown Point on Jan. 31. Denny Mantick, Dick Hostetler, Eddie Dubbs, Greg Fruth, Elena Lancioni, and Mark Manering are the 2020 inductees.
