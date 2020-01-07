NP boys hoops edges Panthers
New Prairie’s boys basketball team outlasted NorthWood 44-42 on the road on Tuesday. Rylan McBride registered 16 points for the Cougars (5-3), and Braydon Flagg netted 14. Chase Ketterer and Hunter Smith both had six points and five rebounds. New Prairie won the second period 17-9.
Cougars girls hoops loses to Penn
New Prairie’s girls basketball team fell 60-27 at Penn on Tuesday. Jordan Winters led the Cougars (3-11, 3-5 Northern Indiana Conference) with 11 points, and Eva Dodds had six points. Maddie McSurley had strong rebounding. New Prairie trailed 22-8 after the first quarter.
La Porte Parks Youth Sports sign-ups
The La Porte Park and Recreation Department holds its Youth Sports Registration Nights, with registrations offered for Boys Baseball, Girls Slowpitch Softball, T-Ball and Tennis, from 6-7:30 p.m. on Jan. 15 and 17, in the lower level of the Civic Auditorium (1001 Ridge Street). Keeping sports fun, especially in the early stages of youth participation, is the primary concern of the park programs. The department promotes participation for all, positive competition and building character, as well as teaching fundamentals and traditions of the game, championing sportsmanship and encouraging family and community support.
Registration will be available for the following programs (visit www.cityoflaporte.com, or call 219-326-9600 for more information): Boys Baseball, now affiliated with Baseball Players Association, includes four age divisions: Rookie (ages 7-8), Minor (ages 9-10), Major (ages 11-12) and Junior (ages 13-15, formerly Babe Ruth). The seasons run from early spring through July. Cost for Rookie, Minor and Major is $60 for first child and $50 for each additional child in same household. Cost for Junior is $100 for first child and $90 for each additional child in same household. An additional $20 will be added to registration fee after March 8.
Girls Slowpitch Softball offers three age divisions: Coach Pitch (7-9), Junior (10-12) and Senior (13-17, with 18-year-olds currently enrolled in high school accepted). The seasons run from early spring through July. Cost is $60 for first child and $50 for each additional child in same household. An additional $20 will be added to registration fee after March 8.
T-Ball is for boys and girls ages 5-6. The season runs in June and July. Cost is $50 for first child and $40 for each additional child in same household. An additional $20 will be added to registration fee after May 3.
Tennis offers levels for boys and girls ages 4 and older. The lessons are in June and July. Class days and times vary depending on the grade level for the 2019-20 school year. Cost for youth lessons range from $38-$58 without a racket and from $54-$74 with a racket. Cost for adult lessons is $44 without a racket and $60 with a racket. Love Plus 1 class (one adult and one child) is $68. There is a $10 discount for each additional child (discount does not apply to Love Plus 1 class).
Registration nights are in the lower level of the Civic Auditorium. Use the side door down the ramp on Plain Street to enter building. Age divisions based upon child’s ages as of April 30, 2019. Make checks payable to the La Porte Park and Recreation Department. Visa/MasterCard accepted. Registration available beginning Jan. 22 at the Park Office (250 Pine Lake Avenue) or online at www.cityoflaporte.com. The Park Department offers Need-Based Scholarships to assist youth who do not have the financial means to participate in recreation programs. The scholarship must be applied for by the child’s parent and/or guardian and they must meet the criteria for financial need. To apply for assistance, pick up a scholarship form at the Park Office, or contact Recreation Director Pam Carroll at pcarroll@cityoflaportein.gov.
La Porte Cabin Fever Jan. 31
The La Porte Educational Development Foundation brings back Cabin Fever on Jan. 31 at the Civic Auditorium. After the La Porte varsity boys basketball game, LEDF will host a 21-and-over afterparty like none other. There’ll be music by Point’n Fingers, cash prizes and auction items. Additionally, it will celebrate the 2020 Hubner Athletic Hall of Fame inductees. Tickets are $25 a person and includes a free drink coupon at https://lpedfcabinfever.ticketspice.com/cabin-fever-2020
Six to be inducted into La Porte Hubner Hall of Fame
The Hubner Athletic Hall of Fame at La Porte High School will induct six individuals between the JV & varsity boys basketball home games versus Crown Point on Jan. 31. Denny Mantick, Dick Hostetler, Eddie Dubbs, Greg Fruth, Elena Lancioni, and Mark Manering are the 2020 inductees.
La Porte High new touch pro display
La Porte High School has a new touch pro display in the main commons. This is still a work in progress, but under the athletics tab you can see records for three sports, baseball, football and girls cross country. You can also see all of the Hubner Hall of Fame individuals and their biographies. They’ll continue to add records for each team as they get provided to the athletic department. Clicking on the academic tab, you’ll find all of the valedictorians listed. It’s the hope to add pictures of each individual in the future. You can also see every yearbook from 1950 to the present.
Dunes Youth Volleyball Club sign-ups
Dunes Youth Volleyball Club is offering a program to assist youngsters with not just volleyball skills, but also lifelong athletic skills. It’s for players from 3-year-old to sixth graders and is from Jan. 11-Feb. 29. (No camp Feb. 1). You can sign up by visiting the Dunes Web page: http://www.dunes.org/camps-and-clinics/. This program will include: speed and agility training, hand-eye development with ball, introduction to the sport of volleyball, emphasis on teamwork, hustle, fun, and tons more. You do not have to be a member of Dunes Volleyball Club to participate in its youth club. It’s on Saturdays at the Dunes Events Center, 110 Clear Lake Blvd., La Porte. Below is the schedule: Volley-Tikes- 9-10 a.m.- Boys & Girls 3-5 years old- Cost: $25. Volley-Tots- 9-10:15 a.m.- Boys & Girls 1st-2nd grades- Cost: $30. Newcomers- 9-10:15 a.m.- Boys & Girls 3rd-4th grades- Cost: $35. Level 2- 9-11 a.m.- Boys & Girls 5th-6th grades- Cost: $60.
Softball clinic at Chesterton YMCA
The Chesterton YMCA will hosts a softball skills and beginning pitching clinic on three successive Sundays -- Jan. 26, Feb. 2 and Feb. 9. The skills sessions will run from 10-11 a.m. followed by the pitching sessions from 11 to noon. The clinics will be conducted by former college coaches Gil Arzola and Denny King. Fees are $40 for each session. Pre-registration is required. Send name, age, session(s) requested and check to: Gilbert Arzola, 212 David Road, Valparaiso. For details, call or text 219-309-3662.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.