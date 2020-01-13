Westville boys hoops claims pair
Westville’s boys basketball team beat Portage Christian 73-60 at home on Friday. Josh DeChantal tallied 25 points and eight rebounds for the Blackhawks (4-6), and Deemeco McCoy followed with 15 points, eight boards and four blocks. Daijon Reddix chipped in 12 points, while Carlin Young had seven points and six rebounds. Jace Woods recorded five points, five boards, six assists and five blocks.
On Saturday night, Westville blasted West Central 78-52 on the road. DeChantal guided the Blackhawks (5-6) with 23 points and 12 rebounds, and McCoy had 19 points and 11 boards. Woods and Reddix scored nine apiece, and Jaron Hannon grabbed seven rebounds.
SC boys hoops can't solve Hawks
South Central’s boys basketball team fell 64-51 at Hebron on Friday. Zack Christy led the Satellites (4-6, 0-2 Porter County Conference) with 17 points, and Trent Smoker netted 10. Brendan Carr had eight points and six rebounds, and Trent Hudspeth added eight points. SC got outscored 38-30 after the break.
LP girls swimmers drub Brickies
La Porte’s girls swim team rolled 126-59 over Hobart at home on Saturday. The Slicers’ Becca Shaffer claimed first in both the 200-yard individual medley and 100 butterfly, and Caiya Cooper posted first in the 200 freestyle as well as first in the 500 free. Abie Wiencek won both the 50 free and 100 free, and Lauren Miskowicz finished first in the 100 backstroke. Mackenzie Olson captured first in diving, and the 200 medley relay of Cooper, Wiencek, Shaffer, and Alicia Wireman took first. The 200 free relay of Callie Hekter, Wireman, Gabby Hull, and Wiencek placed first, and the 400 free relay of Shaffer, Audrey Jeffers, Miskowicz, and Cooper won that event.
Slicers boys swimmers drop home tilt
La Porte’s boys swim team lost 105-67 to visiting Hobart on Saturday. The Slicers’ Lucas Banic won the 200-yard individual medley in a personal-best time of 2:28.91, and Grant Olson, who came from behind to earn first in the 100 butterfly in a personal-best time of 1:09.91. Olson also took a close second in the 50 freestyle (25.95), and Ben Kish placed third in the 500 free with a personal-best time of 6:25.43 and he's dropped nearly a minute and a half in his 500 free in less than three weeks.
Marquette boys hoops falls
Marquette’s boys basketball team dropped an 82-59 game at Andrean on Saturday. Jake Tarnow tallied 23 points for the Blazers (3-9), and Brit Harris was close behind with 20 points. Marquette was down 18-10 after the first quarter and trailed 35-21 at the break.
Blazers girls hoops blasts Roosevelt
Marquette’s girls basketball team thumped visiting Gary Roosevelt 64-24 on Friday. Ally McConnell earned a career-high 31 points for the Blazers (6-7), and Mary Kate Bobillo hit a career-best four 3-pointers and had 12 points. Bobillo was the other Blazer to finish in double figures. Three of her treys came in the opening quarter, helping Marquette lead 21-2 after the first and hold a commanding 43-9 half cushion.
La Porte Parks Youth Sports sign-ups
The La Porte Park and Recreation Department holds its Youth Sports Registration Nights, with registrations offered for Boys Baseball, Girls Slowpitch Softball, Girls Fastpitch, T-Ball, and Tennis, from 6-7:30 p.m. on Jan. 14 and 16, in the lower level of the Civic Auditorium (1001 Ridge Street). Keeping sports fun, especially in the early stages of youth participation, is the primary concern of the park programs. The department promotes participation for all, positive competition and building character, as well as teaching fundamentals and traditions of the game, championing sportsmanship and encouraging family and community support.
Registration will be available for the above programs (visit www.cityoflaporte.com, or call 219-326-9600 for more information). Registration nights are in the lower level of the Civic Auditorium. Use the side door down the ramp on Plain Street to enter building. Age divisions based upon child’s ages as of April 30, 2019. Fastpitch eligibility date is based on child's ages as of Dec. 31, 2019. Make checks payable to the La Porte Park and Recreation Department. Visa/MasterCard accepted. Registration available beginning Jan. 17 at the Park Office (250 Pine Lake Ave.) or online at www.cityoflaporte.com.
Slicers boys freshman hoops change
La Porte's boys freshman basketball game at South Bend Washington originally scheduled for Wednesday will now be played at 11 a.m. on Feb. 1.
