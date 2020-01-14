NP's Graeber on AP list
New Prairie senior Tyler Graeber was inadvertently omitted in an article last week on La Porte County football players who were recognized on the Associated Press all-state teams. Graeber, a defensive back, received honorable mention in Class 4A. He logged 69 tackles, three of them for lost yardage, to go with two fumble recoveries and an interception for the Cougars.
Slicers girls hoops drops road tilt
La Porte’s girls basketball team lost 56-45 at Plymouth on Tuesday. Lauren Pollock paced the Slicers (11-6) with 13 points and 12 rebounds. La Porte trailed 17-4 after the opening quarter and despite winning the second half by three points, the early hole proved too big.
Blazers girls hoops loses to Marian
Marquette’s girls basketball team fell 89-43 to visiting Mishawaka Marian on Tuesday. Ally McConnell registered 18 points for the Blazers (6-8), and Ryleigh Grott also reached double figures with 11. The Knights (13-5) led 18-11 after the first quarter and 42-19 at the break.
City girls swimmers cruise
Michigan City’s girls swim team drubbed Merrillville 108-54 at home on Tuesday. The Wolves’ Sela VanBuskirk earned first in both the 200-yard freestyle (2:14.61) and 100 free (59.36), and Emma Heitmann claimed first in the 50 free (27.11) as well as first in the 100 fly (1:07.61). Erin McGuire won both the 200 IM (2:24.81) and 500 free (5:57.64), and Valeria Saavedra took first in the 100 backstroke (1:15.28). Sophia Piazzisi tallied first in diving (136.95), and the 200 medley relay of Saavedra, McGuire, Heitmann, and VanBuskirk took first (2:04.81). The 200 free relay of VanBuskirk, Heitmann, Emily Gross, and McGuire finished first (1:52.39), and the 400 free relay of Dania Duenas, Saavedra, Amani Baydoun, and Gross placed first (4:37.32).
Wolves boys swimmers rout foe
Michigan City’s boys swim team thumped visiting Merrillville 99-63 on Tuesday. The Wolves’ Connor Baker won both the 200-yard IM (2:05.02) and the 500 freestyle (5:00.71), and Luke Heitmann placed first in the 50 free (23.68) as well as first in the 100 free (52.73). Elliott Jasicki posted first in both the 100 fly (1:00.64) and the 100 backstroke (1:03.17), and Haddy Achy captured the 200 free (2:11.04). The 200 medley relay of Jasicki, Jayson Kempf, Baker, and Achy took first (1:54.85), and the 200 free relay of Jasicki, Jorge Cardalliguet, Heitmann, and Baker recorded first (1:44.83). Josiah Miller won diving (242.90).
Six to be inducted into La Porte Hubner HOF
The Hubner Athletic Hall of Fame at La Porte High School will induct six individuals between the JV & varsity boys basketball home games versus Crown Point on Jan. 31. Denny Mantick, Dick Hostetler, Eddie Dubbs, Greg Fruth, Elena Lancioni, and Mark Manering are the 2020 inductees.
La Porte Cabin Fever Jan. 31
The La Porte Educational Development Foundation brings back Cabin Fever on Jan. 31 at the Civic Auditorium. After the La Porte varsity boys basketball game, LEDF will host a 21-and-over afterparty like none other. There'll be music by Point'n Fingers, cash prizes and auction items. Additionally, it will celebrate the 2020 Hubner Athletic Hall of Fame inductees. Tickets are $25 a person and includes a free drink coupon at https://lpedfcabinfever.ticketspice.com/cabin-fever-2020
La Porte High new touch pro display
La Porte High School has a new touch pro display in the main commons. This is still a work in progress, but under the athletics tab you can see records for three sports, baseball, football and girls cross country. You can also see all of the Hubner Hall of Fame individuals and their biographies. They'll continue to add records for each team as they get provided to the athletic department. Clicking on the academic tab, you'll find all of the valedictorians listed. It's the hope to add pictures of each individual in the future. You can also see every yearbook from 1950 to the present.
Slicers basketball parking
La Porte fans, players, cheerleaders and students are asked to enter at door 23 off the F Street parking lot for all JV & varsity girls and boys basketball games. Parking spots in the I Street lot fill quickly.
La Porte Parks Youth Sports sign-ups
The La Porte Park and Recreation Department will hold its last Youth Sports Registration Night, with registrations offered for Boys Baseball, Girls Slowpitch Softball, Girls Fastpitch, T-Ball, and Tennis, from 6-7:30 p.m. on Thursday in the lower level of the Civic Auditorium (1001 Ridge Street). Keeping sports fun, especially in the early stages of youth participation, is the primary concern of the park programs. The department promotes participation for all, positive competition and building character, as well as teaching fundamentals and traditions of the game, championing sportsmanship and encouraging family and community support.
Registration will be available for the above programs (visit www.cityoflaporte.com, or call 219-326-9600 for more information). Registration night is in the lower level of the Civic Auditorium. Use the side door down the ramp on Plain Street to enter building. Age divisions based upon child’s ages as of April 30, 2019. Fastpitch eligibility date is based on child's ages as of Dec. 31, 2019. Make checks payable to the La Porte Park and Recreation Department. Visa/MasterCard accepted. Registration available beginning Friday at the Park Office (250 Pine Lake Ave.) or online at www.cityoflaporte.com.
Slicers boys, girls swim location change
La Porte's boys and girls swim meet originally scheduled at Warsaw at 9 a.m. on Jan. 25 will now be in La Porte.
Slicers boys freshman hoops change
La Porte's boys freshman basketball game at South Bend Washington originally scheduled for Wednesday will now be at 11 a.m. on Feb. 1.
