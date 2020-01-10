SC girls hoops drubs PCC foe
South Central’s girls basketball team cruised 77-25 at Hebron on Thursday. Freshman Olivia Marks tallied 19 points for the Satellites (12-5, 4-1 Porter County Conference), and Abbie Tomblin and Amber Wolf netted 16 apiece. Delanie Gale chipped in nine points, and Faith Biggs added eight. SC outscored the Hawks 27-3 in the second quarter and led 49-8 at half.
Cougars girls hoops falls big
New Prairie’s girls basketball team lost 70-29 at South Bend Washington on Thursday. Jordan Winters paced the Cougars (3-12, 3-6 Northern Indiana Conference) with 10 points and eight rebounds, and Maddie McSurley had eight points and seven boards. Allison Pavlick followed with seven points, and Rachel Deutscher added six rebounds. New Prairie got outscored 24-5 in the second period.
Westville boys hoops tops foe
Westville’s boys basketball team beat Portage Christian 73-60 at home on Friday. Josh DeChantal tallied 25 points and eight rebounds for the Blackhawks (4-6), and Deemeco McCoy followed with 15 points, eight boards and four blocks. Daijon Reddix chipped in 12 points, while Carlin Young had seven points and six rebounds. Jace Woods recorded five points, five boards, six assists and five blocks.
SC boys hoops can't solve Hawks
South Central’s boys basketball team fell 64-51 at Hebron on Friday. Zack Christy led the Satellites (4-6, 0-2 Porter County Conference) with 17 points, and Trent Smoker netted 10. Brendan Carr had eight points and six rebounds, and Trent Hudspeth added eight points. SC got outscored 38-30 after the break.
LP girls swimmers fall to perennial power
La Porte’s girls swim team dropped a 142-42 meet at Chesterton on Thursday. The Slicers’ Abie Wiencek earned first in the 50-yard freestyle.
Slicers boys swimmers lose to Trojans
La Porte’s boys swim team fell 146-37 at Chesterton on Thursday. Toy Hayes was the Slicers' only winner, placing first in diving (233.85). Lucas Banic continued to drop time in almost every event this season with a four-second drop in his 500-yard freestyle and a two-second drop in his 200 individual medley.
NP wrestlers rout St. Joe
New Prairie’s wrestling team thumped visiting South Bend St. Joseph 78-3 on Thursday. The seniors of the Cougars (26-3) all ended their careers with wins. Wrestler of the night was Avry Plonka. On Friday, NP girls' wrestlers traveled to the regional. The top four from each weight class advance to state next Friday. On Saturday, the Cougars' boys host their super dual, featuring 10 teams.
Blazers girls hoops blasts Roosevelt
Marquette’s girls basketball team thumped visiting Gary Roosevelt 64-24 on Friday. Ally McConnell earned a career-high 31 points for the Blazers (6-7), and Mary Kate Bobillo hit a career-best four 3-pointers and had 12 points. Bobillo was the other Blazer to finish in double figures. Three of her treys came in the opening quarter, helping Marquette lead 21-2 after the first and hold a commanding 43-9 half cushion.
Cougars girls swimmers cruise
New Prairie’s girls swim team downed NorthWood 112-73 on the road on Thursday. The Cougars’ 200-yard medley relay of Madison Waltz, Landi Newcomb, Meggan Goldenstern, and Laynie Baltes claimed first, and Erin Johnson won the 200 freestyle. Newcomb posted first in both the 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly, and Baltes won the 50 and 100 frees. The 200 free relay of Waltz, Goldenstern, Harmony Gadacz, and Kylie Kepplin notched first, and Waltz took first in the 100 backstroke. The 400 free relay of Baltes, Johnson, Leah Williams, and Newcomb finished first.
NP boys swimmers rout Panthers
New Prairie’s boys swim team rolled 137-49 at NorthWood on Thursday. The Cougars’ Jacob Wood earned first in both the 500-yard freestyle and 100 breaststroke, and the 200 medley relay of Wrigley Hemphill, Dalton Thomas, Mason Young, and Gabe Groves tallied first. Neiman Graham won the 200 free, and Groves placed first in the 200 individual medley. Thomas captured the 50 free, and Young won the 100 butterfly. James Hall took first in the 100 free, and the 200 free relay of Young, Groves, Graham, and Thomas finished first. Hemphill won the 100 backstroke, and the 400 free relay of Niles Graham, Thomas, Hemphill, and Hall recorded first.
MC’s Jenks wins vault
Makalinn Jenks won vault with an 8.5 to highlight Michigan City’s gymnastics season debut in a 101.2-88.925 loss to visiting Merrillville on Thursday. Kylie Harrison took third in vault (8.325) and was the Wolves’ top all-arounder at 31.025 (fifth).
Dunes Youth Volleyball Club sign-ups
Dunes Youth Volleyball Club is offering a program to assist youngsters with not just volleyball skills, but also lifelong athletic skills. It's for players from 3-year-old to sixth graders and is from Saturday-Feb. 29. (No camp Feb. 1). You can sign up by visiting the Dunes Web page: http://www.dunes.org/camps-and-clinics/. This program will include: speed and agility training, hand-eye development with ball, introduction to the sport of volleyball, emphasis on teamwork, hustle, fun, and tons more. You do not have to be a member of Dunes Volleyball Club to participate in its youth club. It’s on Saturdays at the Dunes Events Center, 110 Clear Lake Blvd., La Porte. Below is the schedule: Volley-Tikes- 9-10 a.m.- Boys & Girls 3-5 years old- Cost: $25. Volley-Tots- 9-10:15 a.m.- Boys & Girls 1st-2nd grades- Cost: $30. Newcomers- 9-10:15 a.m.- Boys & Girls 3rd-4th grades- Cost: $35. Level 2- 9-11 a.m.- Boys & Girls 5th-6th grades- Cost: $60.
Six to be inducted into La Porte Hubner HOF
The Hubner Athletic Hall of Fame at La Porte High School will induct six individuals between the JV & varsity boys basketball home games versus Crown Point on Jan. 31. Denny Mantick, Dick Hostetler, Eddie Dubbs, Greg Fruth, Elena Lancioni, and Mark Manering are the 2020 inductees.
La Porte Parks Youth Sports sign-ups
The La Porte Park and Recreation Department holds its Youth Sports Registration Nights, with registrations offered for Boys Baseball, Girls Slowpitch Softball, Girls Fastpitch, T-Ball, and Tennis, from 6-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday in the lower level of the Civic Auditorium (1001 Ridge Street). Keeping sports fun, especially in the early stages of youth participation, is the primary concern of the park programs. The department promotes participation for all, positive competition and building character, as well as teaching fundamentals and traditions of the game, championing sportsmanship and encouraging family and community support.
Registration will be available for the above programs (visit www.cityoflaporte.com, or call 219-326-9600 for more information). Registration nights are in the lower level of the Civic Auditorium. Use the side door down the ramp on Plain Street to enter building. Age divisions based upon child’s ages as of April 30, 2019. Fastpitch eligibility date is based on child's ages as of Dec. 31, 2019. Make checks payable to the La Porte Park and Recreation Department. Visa/MasterCard accepted. Registration available beginning Jan. 17 at the Park Office (250 Pine Lake Ave.) or online at www.cityoflaporte.com.
Slicers boys freshman hoops change
La Porte's boys freshman basketball game at South Bend Washington originally scheduled for Wednesday will now be played at 11 a.m. on Feb. 1.
