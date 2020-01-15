Slicers girls hoops drops road tilt
La Porte’s girls basketball team lost 56-45 at Plymouth on Tuesday. Lauren Pollock paced the Slicers (11-6) with 13 points and 12 rebounds. La Porte trailed 17-4 after the opening quarter and despite winning the second half by three points, the early hole proved too big.
Cougars boys hoops claws back to win
New Prairie’s boys basketball team beat visiting Wheeler 61-39 on Tuesday. Chase Ketterer notched 17 points for the Cougars (6-4), and Braydon Flagg added 10. New Prairie was down 18-8 after the first period but rallied to outscore the Bearcats in the next three quarters, 53-21.
Westville boys hoops loses
Westville’s boys basketball team fell 73-58 to Calumet on Tuesday at home. Josh DeChantal led the Blackhawks (5-7) with 16 points and seven rebounds, and Daijon Reddix scored 14. Deemeco McCoy had 13 points and seven boards, and Jace Woods earned eight assists, four points and four rebounds.
LP girls swimmers falter to DAC foe
La Porte’s girls swim team lost 112-68 to visiting Crown Point on Tuesday. The Slicers’ Caiya Cooper captured first in both the 200-yard freestyle and 500 free, and Abie Wiencek won the 50 free. Becca Shaffer placed first in the 100 butterfly, and the 200 free relay of Wiencek, Alicia Wireman, Shaffer, and Cooper took first.
Slicers boys swimmers drop home meet
La Porte’s boys swim team fell 84-64 to Crown Point at home on Tuesday. The very deep and talented Bulldogs came in poised to win every event. In a show of great sportsmanship, CP coach Bryon Angerman declared the second half of the meet JV in order to keep the contest from being a complete blowout. Slicers' freshman Maxwell Unger, a brand new swimmer, had a 30-second time drop in the 500-yard freestyle.
Blazers girls hoops loses to Marian
Marquette’s girls basketball team fell 89-43 to visiting Mishawaka Marian on Tuesday. Ally McConnell registered 18 points for the Blazers (6-8), and Ryleigh Grott also reached double figures with 11. The Knights (13-5) led 18-11 after the first quarter and 42-19 at the break.
NP boys swimmers crush Clay
New Prairie enjoyed a 136-43 Senior Night win over South Bend Clay in boys swimming on Tuesday. James Hall (100-yard, 200 freestyle) and Dalton Thomas (50, 100 free) were double winners. Other firsts came from Wrigley Hemphill (200 individual medley), diver Nolan Szymanski, Nathan Graham (100 butterfly), Jacob Wood (100 breaststroke) and Landon Farmer (100 backstroke). The Cougars swept took the 200 medley and 400 free relays with Mason Young swimming on both, joining Hemphill, Neiman Graham and Thomas on the medley, and James Hall, Gabe Groves and Tremt Platz in the 400 free.
Cougars girls swimmers clip foe
New Prairie edged visiting South Bend Clay 94-86 in a girls swimming dual on Tuesday. Landi Newcomb (100-yard fly, 200 IM) was a double winner and also contributed to a 400 free relay victory with Laynie Baltes, Erin Johnson and Madison Waltz. Diver Savanah Keldsen also finished first.
La Porte Parks Youth Sports sign-ups
The La Porte Park and Recreation Department will hold its last Youth Sports Registration Night, with registrations offered for Boys Baseball, Girls Slowpitch Softball, Girls Fastpitch, T-Ball, and Tennis, from 6-7:30 p.m. on Thursday in the lower level of the Civic Auditorium (1001 Ridge Street). Keeping sports fun, especially in the early stages of youth participation, is the primary concern of the park programs. The department promotes participation for all, positive competition and building character, as well as teaching fundamentals and traditions of the game, championing sportsmanship and encouraging family and community support.
Registration will be available for the above programs (visit www.cityoflaporte.com, or call 219-326-9600 for more information). Registration night is in the lower level of the Civic Auditorium. Use the side door down the ramp on Plain Street to enter building. Age divisions based upon child’s ages as of April 30, 2019. Fastpitch eligibility date is based on child's ages as of Dec. 31, 2019. Make checks payable to the La Porte Park and Recreation Department. Visa/MasterCard accepted. Registration available beginning Friday at the Park Office (250 Pine Lake Ave.) or online at www.cityoflaporte.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.