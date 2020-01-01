LP boys JV splits at tourney
La Porte’s junior varsity defeated South Bend St. Joseph 45-35 and lost 46-44 to Logansport in the recent Logansport boys basketball tournament. Drew Noveroske led the Slicers in the win with a season-high 13 points. Alvin Rallings added six points, five assists and four steals, while Tommy Samuelson added a season-high eight rebounds. Against Logansport, Kyle Kirkham led the Slicers in scoring with 12 points. Noveroske added eight points despite only playing half of the first quarter. Spencer Noveroske contributed five points, three steals, and two charges taken. The Slicers (7-2) trailed by 13 early in the fourth quarter, but fought back and had an open look for a three to win the game.
Week 17 Pro Picks winner: Shane Smith
The Herald-Argus Pro Picks contest winner for Week 17 of the National Football League was Shane Smith of La Porte. He was the only person in our contest to earn a 12-4 record. The games he missed were NY Jets-Buffalo, Miami-New England, Indianapolis-Jacksonville and Cleveland-Cincinnati. Smith wins the $50 prize.
Slicers basketball parking
La Porte fans, players, cheerleaders and students are asked to enter at door 23 off the F Street parking lot for all JV & varsity girls and boys basketball games. Parking spots in the “I” Street lot fill quickly.
Hoosier Basketball magazine on sale
The 50th annual edition of Hoosier Basketball Magazine is now on sale. It can be ordered by calling 317-925-8200 or by visiting hoosierbasketballmagazine.com. To inquire about getting a copy of the traditional cover at a local outlet, e-mail hoosierbbllmag@att.net or call (317) 925-8200.
Blazers boys hoops game moved
Due to a service retreat, Marquette Catholic’s boys basketball game Jan. 24 at Mishawaka Marian has been moved to Feb. 6. Tip time is 6:30 p.m.
Former Bear Butler at Old-Timers banquet
The Gary Old Timers Athletic Association’s 74th annual banquet is set for Wednesday. Guest speaker is Kevin Butler, the kicker on the 1985 NFL Super Bowl Champion Chicago Bears and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame. This year’s honoree is Dave Hanaway who has selflessly invested his time in the youth of Northwest Indiana for the past six decades coaching baseball and basketball youth sports in Gary and Crown Point. The banquet’s Master of Ceremonies is Jeff Blanzy, a college basketball analyst and NBC channel 5 sports anchor. Dinner tickets are available for $40 per person. For information, contact Tom Kayes at (219) 736-5269.
Softball clinic at Chesterton Y
The Chesterton YMCA will hosts a softball skills and beginning pitching clinic on three successive Sundays -- Jan. 26, Feb. 2 and Feb. 9. The skills sessions will run from 10-11 a.m. followed by the pitching sessions from 11 to noon. The clinics will be conducted by former college coaches Gil Arzola and Denny King. Fees are $40 for each session. Pre-registration is required. Send name, age, session(s) requested and check to: Gilbert Arzola, 212 David Road, Valparaiso. For details, call or text 219-309-3662.
Asad an IBCA weekly nominee
La Porte’s Nyla Asad was a nominee for Indiana Basketball Coaches Association Player of the Week honors for Dec. 23-28. District 1 winners were Caleb Furst of Fort Wayne Blackhawk, Sydney Graber of Homestead and Bailey Kelham of Garrett.
Former NBA commissioner David Stern dies at 77
NEW YORK (AP) — David Stern, the basketball-loving lawyer who took the NBA around the world during 30 years as its longest-serving commissioner and oversaw its growth into a global powerhouse, died Wednesday. He was 77.
Stern suffered a brain hemorrhage on Dec. 12 and underwent emergency surgery. The league said he died with his wife, Dianne, and their family at his bedside.
“The entire basketball community is heartbroken,” the National Basketball Players Association said. “David Stern earned and deserved inclusion in our land of giants.”
Stern had been involved with the NBA for nearly two decades before he became its fourth commissioner on Feb. 1, 1984. By the time he left his position in 2014 — he wouldn’t say or let league staffers say “retire,” because he never stopped working — a league that fought for a foothold before him had grown to a more than $5 billion a year industry and made NBA basketball perhaps the world’s most popular sport after soccer.
Stern stayed busy, taking trips overseas on the league’s behalf, doing public speaking and consulting various companies. He was inducted to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2014.
Stern and his wife had two sons, Andrew and Eric.
Redskins hire Ron Rivera as coach
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Redskins hired Ron Rivera as their coach on Wednesday in owner Dan Snyder’s latest step to try to turn around the wayward franchise.
Washington announced the move two days after Snyder fired president Bruce Allen following a decade of futility. The former Carolina Panthers coach quickly emerged as the Redskins’ top candidate and inherits a team that went 3-13 this season and hasn’t made the playoffs since 2015.
“After several meetings with Coach Rivera, it was clear he is the right person to bring winning football back to Washington, D.C.,” Snyder said in a statement. “He is widely respected around the league as a man of great integrity and has proven to be one of the finest coaches in the country.”
The 57-year-old of Mexican and Puerto Rican descent is the first minority to be named full-time coach in Redskins franchise history. Rivera is the seventh coach hired by Snyder in his two decades of ownership that have included just five playoff appearances.
Rivera spent the past nine seasons coaching the Panthers, taking them to the Super Bowl in 2015.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.