LP's Asad named Player of the Week
La Porte's Nyla Asad has been named the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association Player of the Week for District 1. The 5-foot-5 guard had 49 points and 11 rebounds as the Slicers won the Valparaiso Tournament. She hit 6 of 11 3-pointers in a 31-point outing against Fort Wayne South, then had 18 points, five rebounds, four steals and three assists against Valpo.
NP boys hoops edges Panthers
New Prairie’s boys basketball team outlasted NorthWood 44-42 on the road on Tuesday. Rylan McBride registered 16 points for the Cougars (5-3), and Braydon Flagg netted 14. Chase Ketterer and Hunter Smith both had six points and five rebounds. New Prairie won the second period 17-9.
Cougars girls hoops loses to Penn
New Prairie’s girls basketball team fell 60-27 at Penn on Tuesday. Jordan Winters led the Cougars (3-11, 3-5 Northern Indiana Conference) with 11 points, and Eva Dodds had six points. Maddie McSurley had strong rebounding. New Prairie trailed 22-8 after the first quarter.
Slicers grapplers drop close DAC decision
La Porte’s wrestling team fell in a nail-biter, 42-35, at Lake Central on Wednesday. The Slicers trailed 36-35 with one match left and came up short, losing the last match by pin. Getting falls for LP were Tyson Nisley, Jamaal Salary, Jaden Browder, Drew Kubaszyk, and Brecken Joseph. Matt Neff also had a tech fall. La Porte’s JV won 56-24.
Slicers boys swimmers prevail
La Porte’s boys swim team topped Highland 83-79 on Tuesday on the road. The Slicers’ Lucas Banic won the 200-yard individual medley, and Grant Olson claimed the 100 freestyle. Toy Hayes placed first in diving. The 200 free relay of Jaden Millard, Olson, Banic, and Ethan Plank was maybe the most exciting race of the night and was likely the turning point in a very close meet.
LP girls swimmers cruise
La Porte’s girls swim team rolled 119-62 at Highland on Tuesday. The Slicers’ Caiya Cooper earned first in both the 200-yard freestyle and 500 free, and Abie Wiencek posted first in the 50 free as well as first in the 100 free. Becca Shaffer won both the 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly, and Callie Hekter tallied first in the 100 breaststroke. The 200 medley relay of Cooper, Wiencek, Shaffer, and Alicia Wireman captured first, and the 200 free relay of Hekter, Wireman, Gabby Hull, and Wiencek took first. The 400 free relay of Shaffer, Audrey Jeffers, Lauren Miskowicz, and Cooper notched first.
Dunes Youth Volleyball Club sign-ups
Dunes Youth Volleyball Club is offering a program to assist youngsters with not just volleyball skills, but also lifelong athletic skills. It's for players from 3-year-old to sixth graders and is from Saturday-Feb. 29. (No camp Feb. 1). You can sign up by visiting the Dunes Web page: http://www.dunes.org/camps-and-clinics/. This program will include: speed and agility training, hand-eye development with ball, introduction to the sport of volleyball, emphasis on teamwork, hustle, fun, and tons more. You do not have to be a member of Dunes Volleyball Club to participate in its youth club. It’s on Saturdays at the Dunes Events Center, 110 Clear Lake Blvd., La Porte. Below is the schedule: Volley-Tikes- 9-10 a.m.- Boys & Girls 3-5 years old- Cost: $25. Volley-Tots- 9-10:15 a.m.- Boys & Girls 1st-2nd grades- Cost: $30. Newcomers- 9-10:15 a.m.- Boys & Girls 3rd-4th grades- Cost: $35. Level 2- 9-11 a.m.- Boys & Girls 5th-6th grades- Cost: $60.
