Week 14 Pro Picks winner: Brad ‘Colonel’ Green
The Herald-Argus Pro Picks contest winner for Week 14 of the National Football League was Brad ‘Colonel’ Green of La Porte. He was the only person in our contest to earn a 13-2 record. The games he missed were Denver-Houston and Seattle-LA Rams. Green won the $50 prize.
SC girls hoops whips Senators
South Central used a 25-5 second-quarter run to take control against Washington Township on its way to a 69-46 Porter County Conference girls basketball victory Thursday. Faith Biggs topped five Satellites in double figures with 17 points. She and Delanie Gale (13 points) each hit three 3-pointers. Olivia Marks (12), Amber Wolf (11) and Abbie Tomblin (10) rounded out the balanced attack for S.C. (8-2, 2-1).
Cougars grapplers now a stellar 7-1
New Prairie's wrestling team improved its record to 7-1 after drubbing South Bend Washington 64-15 Thursday. Wrestler of the night was the Cougars' Josh Brewer. NP heads back to Washington at 8 a.m. Saturday for its Blood, Sweat and Tears Super Dual looking to defend its title.
Slicers girls and boys basketball parking
La Porte fans, players, cheerleaders and students are asked to enter at door 23 off the "F" Street parking lot for all JV & varsity girls and boys basketball games. Parking spots in the "I" Street lot fill quickly.
Making Christmas Merry
If your high school, middle school, grade school or youth sports team is doing something to make Christmas happier for someone else, The News-Dispatch and Herald-Argus would like to know so we can let other people know about the good things that are happening in La Porte County during the holidays. Please give us a heads up by emailing Jim Peters at jpeters@thenewsdispatch.com.
Blazers girls hoops time change
Due to Victory Christian Academy not having a girls JV basketball team, Marquette Catholic's girls varsity basketball home game on Tuesday will be varsity only and tip off at 6 p.m., not the originally scheduled 7 p.m.
Valley Hills Golf Course gift certificates
Valley Hills Golf Course in Rolling Prairie has gift certificates available for the holidays. Valley Hills is always open, weather permitting. For more information, call 219-778-2823.
Former Bear Butler at Old-Timers banquet
The Gary Old Timers Athletic Association’s 74th annual banquet is set for Jan. 8. Guest speaker is Kevin Butler, the kicker on the 1985 NFL Super Bowl Champion Chicago Bears and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame. This year’s honoree is Dave Hanaway who has selflessly invested his time in the youth of Northwest Indiana for the past six decades coaching baseball and basketball youth sports in Gary and Crown Point. The banquet’s Master of Ceremonies is Jeff Blanzy, a college basketball analyst and NBC channel 5 sports anchor. Dinner tickets are available for $40 per person. For information, contact Tom Kayes (219) 736-5269.
