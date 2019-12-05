Slicers grapplers lose big to Bulldogs
La Porte’s wrestling team fell 61-9 at Crown Point Wednesday night. Jaden Browder and Matt Neff were the only Slicer victories. La Porte’s JV prevailed 36-35.
Blackhawks girls hoops marches on
Westville continued its perfect start to the girls basketball season Wednesday, breezing to a 67-27 victory at Gary 21st Century behind Peyton Rodgers’ 20 points. Both Westons handed out eight assists with Sarah scoring 13 points and Grace adding 10. Nicole Albers contributed seven rebounds and three steals for the Blackhawks (9-0).
Cougars girls hoops drops NIC tilt
New Prairie’s girls basketball team lost 67-53 to Elkhart Central at home Thursday night. Libby Lapczynski notched 15 points for the Cougars (1-8, 1-4 Northern Indiana Conference), and Jordan Winters netted 14. Maddie McSurley chipped in 11 points, while Eva Dodds added nine points. New Prairie jumped ahead 16-11 after the opening period, but got outscored 56-37 the rest of the way.
Making Christmas Merry
If your high school, middle school, grade school or youth sports team is doing something to make Christmas happier for someone else, the News Dispatch and Herald-Argus would like to know so we can let other people know about the good things that are happening in La Porte County during the holidays. Please give us a heads up by emailing Jim Peters at jpeters@thenewsdispatch.com.
Slicers girls and boys basketball parking
La Porte fans, players, cheerleaders and students are asked to enter at door 23 off the “F” Street parking lot for all JV & varsity girls and boys basketball games. Parking spots in the “I” Street lot fill quickly.
Valley Hills GolfCourse gift certificates
Valley Hills Golf Course in Rolling Prairie has gift certificates available for the holidays. Valley Hills is always open, weather permitting. For more information, call 219-778-2823.
Blazers girls hoops adds contest
Marquette Catholic has added a home girls basketball game Jan. 10 versus Gary Roosevelt. The JV will start at 5:30 p.m. with varsity to follow.
Blazers boys hoops game moved
Due to a service retreat, Marquette Catholic’s boys basketball game Jan. 24 at Mishawaka Marian has been moved to Feb. 6. Tip time is 6:30 p.m.
