Week 15 Pro Picks winners: Parmley & Richie
The Herald-Argus Pro Picks contest winners for Week 15 of the National Football League were Marilee Parmley and Shirley Richie of La Porte. They were two of three people in our contest to earn 12-3 records, winning with their tiebreaker scores. Parmley had a Monday night tiebreaker score of 42, and Richie had a Monday night tiebreaker score of 40. The total number of points for the Monday night game was 41. The games Parmley missed were Houston-Tennessee, Jacksonville-Oakland and Atlanta-San Francisco. The games Richie missed were Cleveland-Arizona, Atlanta-San Francisco and Buffalo-Pittsburgh. Parmley and Richie will split the $50 prize, each winning $25.
Cougars boys hoops blasts O-D
New Prairie’s boys basketball team thumped visiting Oregon-Davis 69-24 Tuesday. Braydon Flagg paced the Cougars (3-3) with 12 points, and Devin Szalay chipped in 10 points and six rebounds. Every New Prairie player scored. The Cougars led 20-4 after the first quarter and held a commanding 36-12 half cushion.
Westville boys hoops downs Wheeler
Westville’s boys basketball team beat Wheeler 56-33 on the road Tuesday. Deemeco McCoy tallied 18 points for the Blackhawks (3-4), and Daijon Reddix and Josh DeChantal each netted 16. DeChantal grabbed 10 rebounds, while McCoy and Reddix both had six boards. Jace Woods recorded nine assists and five steals.
Slicers grapplers edge Vikings
La Porte’s wrestling team outlasted Valparaiso 37-34 on the road Wednesday. With the team score tied with one match left, Angillo Mitchell won a close match to seal the meet for the Slicers (10-5, 2-2 Duneland Athletic Conference). Earning pins for La Porte were Jamaal Salary, Jaden Browder, Drew Kubaszyk, and Ashton Jackson.
MC girls swimmers douse Portage
Emma Heitmann (200 individual medley and 100 butterfly) and Erin McGuire (50 and 100 freestyle) were double winners and swam on the winning 200 medley and free relays as the Michigan City girls swim team (4-2) defeated visiting Portage 97-68 Tuesday. Sela VanBuskirk took the 100 free and contributed to the relay victories. Emily Gross picked up a first in the 200 free, while Dania Duenes had a pair of seconds (200 and 500 free).
Wolves boys swimmers splash Indians
Connor Baker (200 IM, 100 breaststroke), Elliott Jasicki (100 fly, 100 backstroke) and Luke Heitmann (50 and 100 free) each claimed two firsts and did legs on the first-place 200 medley and free relays to pace Michigan City to an 81-41 boys swimming victory over Portage Tuesday. Haddy Achy claimed the 200 free in a career-best time among several personal records in the meet. City (3-2) had seven swimmers and Portage just four, so a number of events weren't filled and there was no diving.
Slicers girls and boys basketball parking
La Porte fans, players, cheerleaders and students are asked to enter at door 23 off the "F" Street parking lot for all JV & varsity girls and boys basketball games. Parking spots in the "I" Street lot fill quickly.
MC, LP to host girls, boys hoops sectionals
Michigan City will host the girls basketball sectional this season. The Wolves, who are now in Sectional 3, are joined by La Porte, South Bend Adams, South Bend Riley, Plymouth and Mishawaka. The boys sectional, which includes the same six teams in addition to Culver Academies, is at La Porte, while MC will be the boys regional site. La Porte hosts the girls regional and the north semistate.
Among other LP County schools, New Prairie's girls will play at John Glenn and the boys at Hanover Central. The South Central and Westville girls are in the Class 2A Hebron Sectional, while the boys teams go to North Judson. Marquette's girls move to the 2A Whiting Sectional and the boys shift to the 2A Bowman Academy Sectional. LaCrosse, which remains in Class A, travels to Culver for the girls sectional and Triton for the boys sectional.
La Porte Elementary Wrestling Club
The La Porte Elementary Wrestling Club is for any male or female student enrolled in La Porte Community Schools in grades K-5. Students will be provided with the opportunity to learn and compete in the sport of wrestling. Students will have the opportunity to compete in individual tournaments and team dual meets. Practice Session 2 will be Jan. 5-Feb. 25. Practices for session 2 will be 5-6:30 p.m. Enter “I” St. Entrance. Practices will be in the wrestling room on the upper deck of the main gym. Bring a T-shirt, shorts, wrestling shoes or gym shoes.
The session is $75. Family discounts available. Make checks payable to La Porte Wrestling. Additional cost for participation in tourneys. Sign up any time, email lkuzdas@lpcsc.k12.in.us to express interest, or contact them through their Facebook page: LaPorte Wrestling.
Wrestling Camp: They’ll also host a wrestling camp throughout the month of March. Camp will be a more inclusive session for all levels of ability. Details will be made available in February. Any questions can be answered at practice, or you may email lkuzdas@lpcsc.k12.in.us.
