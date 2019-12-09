Slicers boys hoops gets drubbed
La Porte’s boys basketball team lost 69-44 at South Bend Washington Friday. Zach Bragg guided the Slicers (1-2) with 12 points, and Garrott Ott-Large had 11 points. La Porte got outscored 36-14 in the middle two quarters, managing only seven points in each of those periods.
LP girls hoops claims OT thriller
La Porte’s girls basketball team edged Concord 59-56 in overtime on the road Saturday night. Nyla Asad earned 23 points for the Slicers (6-3) and shot 72 percent from the field, and Lauren Pollock grabbed 10 boards and had three blocks. Ryin Ott had 12 points, including two key free throws at the end of overtime to make it a three-point lead with seven seconds left. Kayla Jones’ strong defense led to 10 deflections and two steals. La Porte won the OT, 10-7, and led 32-25 at half.
Satellites boys hoops thumps O-D
South Central’s boys basketball team cruised 62-31 at Oregon-Davis Friday. Trent Hudspeth paced a balanced scoring attack for the Satellites (2-0) with 13 points and four rebounds, and Brendan Carr was right behind with 11 points and nine boards. Todd Snyder recorded nine points, while Trent Smoker scored eight and added five assists. Brady Glisic grabbed five rebounds.
Slicers girls and boys basketball parking
La Porte fans, players, cheerleaders and students are asked to enter at door 23 off the "F" Street parking lot for all JV & varsity girls and boys basketball games. Parking spots in the "I" Street lot fill quickly.
Making Christmas Merry
If your high school, middle school, grade school or youth sports team is doing something to make Christmas happier for someone else, the News Dispatch and Herald-Argus would like to know so we can let other people know about the good things that are happening in La Porte County during the holidays. Please give us a heads up by emailing Jim Peters at jpeters@thenewsdispatch.com.
Blazers boys hoops game moved
Due to a service retreat, Marquette Catholic’s boys basketball game Jan. 24 at Mishawaka Marian has been moved to Feb. 6. Tip time is 6:30 p.m.
Valley Hills Golf Course gift certificates
Valley Hills Golf Course in Rolling Prairie has gift certificates available for the holidays. Valley Hills is always open, weather permitting. For more information, call 219-778-2823.
