Blazers Tarnow named Honorable Mention All-State
The Indiana Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches (IATCCC) named Marquette Catholic's Jake Tarnow to the Class 2A Boys All-State Team as an honorable mention representative. Tarnow closed out his prep cross country career in October by qualifying for his third straight semistate. The senior clocked his second-fastest 5K of the season at the 2019 New Prairie Semistate (17:10.3). His PR of 16:58.2 came as a sophomore in the 2017 New Prairie Semistate.
Slicers girls and boys basketball parking
La Porte fans, players, cheerleaders and students are asked to enter at door 23 off the "F" Street parking lot for all JV & varsity girls and boys basketball games. Parking spots in the "I" Street lot fill quickly.
Slicers girls, boys swim time change
La Porte's girls and boys home swim meet versus Mishawaka Marian and Jimtown on Saturday will start at 8 a.m., instead of the previously scheduled 10 a.m.
Blazers girls hoops time change
Due to Victory Christian Academy not having a girls JV basketball team, Marquette Catholic's girls varsity basketball home game on Tuesday will be varsity only and tip off at 6 p.m., not the originally scheduled 7 p.m.
La Porte Elementary Wrestling Club
The La Porte Elementary Wrestling Club is for any male or female student enrolled in La Porte Community Schools in grades K-5. Students will be provided with the opportunity to learn and compete in the sport of wrestling. Students will have the opportunity to compete in individual tournaments and team dual meets. Practice Session 2 will be Jan. 5-Feb. 25. Practices for session 2 will be 5-6:30 p.m. Enter “I” St. Entrance. Practices will be in the wrestling room on the upper deck of the main gym. Bring a T-shirt, shorts, wrestling shoes or gym shoes.
The session is $75. Family discounts available. Make checks payable to La Porte Wrestling. Additional cost for participation in tourneys. Sign up any time, email lkuzdas@lpcsc.k12.in.us to express interest, or contact them through their Facebook page: LaPorte Wrestling.
Wrestling Camp: They’ll also host a wrestling camp throughout the month of March. Camp will be a more inclusive session for all levels of ability. Details will be made available in February. Any questions can be answered at practice, or you may email lkuzdas@lpcsc.k12.in.us.
Former Bear Butler at Old-Timers banquet
The Gary Old Timers Athletic Association’s 74th annual banquet is set for Jan. 8. Guest speaker is Kevin Butler, the kicker on the 1985 NFL Super Bowl Champion Chicago Bears and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame. This year’s honoree is Dave Hanaway who has selflessly invested his time in the youth of Northwest Indiana for the past six decades coaching baseball and basketball youth sports in Gary and Crown Point. The banquet’s Master of Ceremonies is Jeff Blanzy, a college basketball analyst and NBC channel 5 sports anchor. Dinner tickets are available for $40 per person. For information, contact Tom Kayes (219) 736-5269.
