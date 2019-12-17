McConnell stars in Blazers girls hoops loss
Ally McConnell returned to the lineup after missing a game but the senior's 24 points weren't enough as Marquette fell 54-48 to Victory Christian in girls basketball Tuesday. Ana Blakely notched 14 for the Blazers, who couldn't overcome a 31-point performance by Haley Butcher.
Cougars boys hoops blasts O-D
New Prairie’s boys basketball team thumped visiting Oregon-Davis 69-24 Tuesday. Braydon Flagg paced the Cougars (3-3) with 12 points, and Devin Szalay chipped in 10 points and six rebounds. Every New Prairie player scored. The Cougars led 20-4 after the first quarter and held a commanding 36-12 half cushion.
Westville boys hoops downs Wheeler
Westville’s boys basketball team beat Wheeler 56-33 on the road Tuesday. Deemeco McCoy tallied 18 points for the Blackhawks (3-4), and Daijon Reddix and Josh DeChantal each netted 16. DeChantal grabbed 10 rebounds, while McCoy and Reddix both had six boards. Jace Woods recorded nine assists and five steals.
Making Christmas Merry
If your high school, middle school, grade school or youth sports team is doing something to make Christmas happier for someone else, The News-Dispatch and Herald-Argus would like to know so we can let other people know about the good things that are happening in La Porte County during the holidays. Please give us a heads up by emailing Jim Peters at jpeters@thenewsdispatch.com.
Slicers girls and boys basketball parking
La Porte fans, players, cheerleaders and students are asked to enter at door 23 off the "F" Street parking lot for all JV & varsity girls and boys basketball games. Parking spots in the "I" Street lot fill quickly.
Valley Hills Golf Course gift certificates
Valley Hills Golf Course in Rolling Prairie has gift certificates available for the holidays. Valley Hills is always open, weather permitting. For more information, call 219-778-2823.
Blazers boys hoops game moved
Due to a service retreat, Marquette Catholic’s boys basketball game Jan. 24 at Mishawaka Marian has been moved to Feb. 6. Tip time is 6:30 p.m.
Former Bear Butler at Old-Timers banquet
The Gary Old Timers Athletic Association’s 74th annual banquet is set for Jan. 8. Guest speaker is Kevin Butler, the kicker on the 1985 NFL Super Bowl Champion Chicago Bears and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame. This year’s honoree is Dave Hanaway who has selflessly invested his time in the youth of Northwest Indiana for the past six decades coaching baseball and basketball youth sports in Gary and Crown Point. The banquet’s Master of Ceremonies is Jeff Blanzy, a college basketball analyst and NBC channel 5 sports anchor. Dinner tickets are available for $40 per person. For information, contact Tom Kayes (219) 736-5269.
PNW to host baseball camp
Purdue Northwest will host a four-week baseball camp at its Westville campus starting Jan. 12. Pride assistant coach Shane Prance will direct the program in conjunction with U.S. Baseball Academy. Classes are available for players in grades 1-12 and are limited to seven players per coach. Sessions are offered in hitting, pitching, catching, fielding and baserunning. Space is limited. Registration is underway and parents can save up to $30 through Dec. 24. Enter code HOLIDAY30 during checkout to apply the discount. For more information, visit USBaseballAcademy.com or call 866-622-4487.
