Week 13 Pro Picks winner: Mike Bornell
The Herald-Argus Pro Picks contest winner for Week 13 of the National Football League was Mike Bornell of La Porte. He was one of three people in our contest to earn a 9-4 record, winning with his tiebreaker score of 47 total points for Monday night’s Minnesota-Seattle game. The games he missed were Philadelphia-Miami, NY Jets-Cincinnati, Washington-Carolina, and New England-Houston. Bornell won the $50 prize.
Slicers grapplers lose big to Bulldogs
La Porte’s wrestling team fell 61-9 at Crown Point Wednesday night. Jaden Browder and Matt Neff were the only Slicer victories. La Porte’s JV prevailed 36-35.
Blackhawks girls hoops marches on
Westville continued its perfect start to the girls basketball season Wednesday, breezing to a 67-27 victory at Gary 21st Century behind Peyton Rodgers’ 20 points. Both Westons handed out eight assists with Sarah scoring 13 points and Grace adding 10. Nicole Albers contributed seven rebounds and three steals for the Blackhawks (9-0).
Blazers girls hoops gets drubbed at O-D
Marquette Catholic’s girls basketball team fell 74-27 at Oregon-Davis Wednesday. Ally McConnell paced the Blazers (3-5) with 11 points, and Ana Blakely had eight points. Mercedes Rhodes poured in 34 points, including six 3-pointers for O-D (6-1), while Katie Sauer scored 16. Jayden Worthington added 12 points. The Bobcats led 29-4 after the first quarter, but Marquette only got outscored 13-12 in the second. Still, the visitors trailed 42-16 at half.
Cougars girls hoops falls at NIC foe
New Prairie’s girls basketball team dropped a 45-31 game at Bremen Tuesday. Libby Lapczynski and Jordan Winters tallied 11 points apiece for the Cougars (1-7, 1-3 Northern Indiana Conference). New Prairie trailed 23-15 at the break and scored only two points in the third quarter. The Cougars next host Elkhart Central Thursday.
Blazers boys hoops rallies for win
Marquette used a 31-point fourth quarter to overcome a six-point deficit and down Portage Christian 77-72 in boys basketball Tuesday at the Scholl Center. Jake Tarnow had 14 of his 26 points in the final period, when he made 10 of 12 free throws. Brit Harris notched seven of his 13 points in the decisive frame for the Blazers (1-1). Jason Kobe matched Harris' total, while fellow freshman Gary Lewis pitched in 11. Mason Theirault of Portage Christian scored 25.
LaCrosse boys hoops edges Frontier
Ben Garwood scored 18 points as LaCrosse nipped Frontier 53-50 in overtime in boys basketball Tuesday. Zach Grieger and Kyle Gorski each picked up 11 with Grieger hitting one of his three treys in the OT and Gorski making seven of eight free throws in the fourth quarter. Zach Brust added nine points.
Slicers boys, girls swim time change
La Porte's boys and girls home swimming meet Thursday versus Culver Academies will start at 5:30 p.m. instead of 5.
NP boys swimmers double up Plymouth
Mason Young (100 freestyle, 100 butterfly), Neiman Graham (100 breaststroke, 200 individual medley) and Dalton Thomas (50 and 100 free) were double winners as New Prairie doubled up host Plymouth 122-61 in boys swimming Tuesday. The Cougars had 11 best times, including one personal best in diving. Nolan Szymanski took diving and Wrigley Hemphill captured the 100 backstroke. Thomas, Young, Hemphill and Gabe Groves all swam on two first-place relays as NP swept those races.
Cougars girls swimmers top Pilgrims
New Prairie defeated Plymouth 107-73 Tuesday for its first girls swimming win of the season. Cougars with firsts were diver Savanah Keldsen, Landi Newcomb (100 fly), Laynie Baltes (100 free) and the 200 and 400 free relays. Madison Waltz swam on both winning relays. NP had 13 new best times, including one diving PR.
Making Christmas Merry
If your high school, middle school, grade school or youth sports team is doing something to make Christmas happier for someone else, the News Dispatch and Herald-Argus would like to know so we can let other people know about the good things that are happening in La Porte County during the holidays. Please give us a heads up by emailing Jim Peters at jpeters@thenewsdispatch.com.
Slicers girls and boys basketball parking
La Porte fans, players, cheerleaders and students are asked to enter at door 23 off the "F" Street parking lot for all JV & varsity girls and boys basketball games. Parking spots in the "I" Street lot fill quickly.
Valley Hills Golf Course gift certificates
Valley Hills Golf Course in Rolling Prairie has gift certificates available for the holidays. Valley Hills is always open, weather permitting. For more information, call 219-778-2823.
