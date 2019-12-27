Week 16 Pro Picks winner: Shutz
The Herald-Argus Pro Picks contest winner for Week 16 of the National Football League was Sue Shutz of La Porte. She was one of 10 people in our contest to earn a 12-4 record, winning with her tiebreaker score of 38. The total number of points for the Monday night game was 33. The games Shutz missed were Pittsburgh-NY Jets, Oakland-LA Chargers, Arizona-Seattle, and Green Bay-Minnesota. Shutz wins the $50 prize.
Slicers girls and boys basketball parking
La Porte fans, players, cheerleaders and students are asked to enter at door 23 off the "F" Street parking lot for all JV & varsity girls and boys basketball games. Parking spots in the "I" Street lot fill quickly.
City to host alumni BB tournament
Michigan City will host an alumni basketball tournament Sunday at the high school. Michigan City will face Chesterton at 10 a.m., followed by La Porte versus Westville at about noon. The winners will square off at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $5 for the whole day. Concessions will be available. Proceeds benefit the boys basketball program.
MC, LP to host girls, boys hoops sectionals
Michigan City will host the girls basketball sectional this season. The Wolves, who are now in Sectional 3, are joined by La Porte, South Bend Adams, South Bend Riley, Plymouth and Mishawaka. The boys sectional, which includes the same six teams in addition to Culver Academies, is at La Porte, while MC will be the boys regional site. La Porte hosts the girls regional and the north semistate.
Among other LP County schools, New Prairie's girls will play at John Glenn and the boys at Hanover Central. The South Central and Westville girls are in the Class 2A Hebron Sectional, while the boys teams go to North Judson. Marquette's girls move to the 2A Whiting Sectional and the boys shift to the 2A Bowman Academy Sectional. LaCrosse, which remains in Class A, travels to Culver for the girls sectional and Triton for the boys sectional.
Valley Hills Golf Course gift certificates
Valley Hills Golf Course in Rolling Prairie has gift certificates available for the holidays. Valley Hills is always open, weather permitting. For more information, call 219-778-2823.
Former Bear Butler at Old-Timers banquet
The Gary Old Timers Athletic Association’s 74th annual banquet is set for Jan. 8. Guest speaker is Kevin Butler, the kicker on the 1985 NFL Super Bowl Champion Chicago Bears and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame. This year’s honoree is Dave Hanaway who has selflessly invested his time in the youth of Northwest Indiana for the past six decades coaching baseball and basketball youth sports in Gary and Crown Point. The banquet’s Master of Ceremonies is Jeff Blanzy, a college basketball analyst and NBC channel 5 sports anchor. Dinner tickets are available for $40 per person. For information, contact Tom Kayes (219) 736-5269.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.