LP's Kuzdas is 'Mr. 300'
La Porte wrestling coach Louie Kuzdas reached 300 career victories with the Slicers' win over Fairhaven on Saturday at the Harrison Invitational in West Lafayette. “It's one of those feathers in the cap,” he said. “There aren't too many coaches who get to 300 victories. There might be 15 coaches in the history of Indiana wrestling who have reached 300, so it's special. It's a little different when you only get 20 to 25 matches a year to keep adding that up.” Kuzdas is the winningest coach in La Porte wrestling history and has coached over 20 state finalists.
Making Christmas Merry
If your high school, middle school, grade school or youth sports team is doing something to make Christmas happier for someone else, the News-Dispatch and Herald-Argus would like to know so we can let other people know about the good things that are happening in La Porte County during the holidays. Please give us a heads up by emailing Jim Peters at jpeters@thenewsdispatch.com.
SC girls ground Glenn
South Central raced to a 19-4 first-quarter lead and breezed to a 52-35 girls basketball victory over John Glenn on Saturday. Delanie Gale's 14 points topped the Satellites with Amber Wolf (12) and Abbie Tomblin (10) also reaching double figures.
LP girls top NP in the pool
La Porte topped New Prairie 113-73 in girls swimming Saturday, winning every event except diving. Double winners were Caiya Cooper (100 and 200 freestyle), Becca Shaffer (100 butterfly, 200 individual medley) and Abie Wiencek (50 and 500 free). Lauren Miskowicz took the 100 backstroke and Callie Hekter captured the 100 breaststroke. The Slicers also swept the relays. Cooper, Wiencek, Shaffer and Wireman teamed on the 200 medley and 200 free relays. The Cougars' sole winner was diver Savanah Keldsen.
NP boys dunk LP
New Prairie rolled over La Porte 139-41 in boys swimming Saturday. Neiman Graham (200 freestyle, 100 breaststroke), Gabe Groves (200 individual medley, 100 butterfly) and Dalton Thomas (50 and 100 free) were all double winners for the Cougars. Mason Young (500 free) and Wrigley Hemphill (100 backstroke) also had firsts, while NP swept the relays. Hemphill swam on all three relays, while Thomas, Groves, Young and Graham were on two of them. Toy Hayes won diving for the Slicers.
Westville girls still unbeaten
Westville (8-0) continued its best girls basketball start in school history with a 52-36 win at West Central on Saturday. Sarah Weston led the Blackhawks with 15 points, followed by Peyton Rodgers (11) and Grace Weston (10). Nicole Albers snagged 11 rebounds, while Grace Weston contributed six assists and three steals. On Friday, Grace Weston scored 22 points, Albers had 14 and Sarah Weston 13 as Westville routed River Forest 80-31. Albers added eight assists and four steals while Ashley Hannon nabbed nine boards.
Cougars boys hoops downs Pilgrims
New Prairie’s boys basketball team bested Plymouth 46-29 on the road Saturday night. Rylan McBride led the Cougars (2-0) with 17 points, and Hunter Smith had solid rebounding. Chase Ketterer had an all-around strong performance with eight points and guarded the Pilgrims' best scorer. After trailing 11-9 at the end of the first quarter, New Prairie won the last three quarters 37-18.
NP girls hoops loses big to Riley
New Prairie’s girls basketball team fell 69-40 at South Bend Riley on Saturday night. Maddie McSurley paced the Cougars (1-6, 1-2 Northern Indiana Conference) with 19 points, and Jordan Winters and freshman Eva Dodds both scored nine. Sage Mougin was solid defensively. New Prairie led 12-11 after the first period, but got outscored 58-28 the rest of the way.
Blazers boys hoops games moved
Marquette Catholic’s boys basketball home game with Portage Christian originally scheduled for Friday has been moved to today. Varsity tip time is 7 p.m. Due to a service retreat, the Jan. 24 game at Mishawaka Marian has been moved to Feb. 6. Tip time is 6:30.
