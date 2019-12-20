McBride's late 3 lifts NP boys to thrilling win
Rylan McBride drilled a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to give New Prairie's boys basketball team a heart-pounding 57-55 victory over visiting South Bend Clay Thursday. McBride recorded 12 points for the Cougars (4-3, 1-2 Northern Indiana Conference), and Braydon Flagg and Hunter Smith both nailed clutch treys to aid the comeback. Flagg paced the team with 16 points, and Chase Ketterer had a strong game with 13 points and led New Prairie with eight rebounds. The Cougars led 47-37 after three quarters.
Satellites boys hoops pounds foe
South Central’s boys basketball team thumped West Central 70-32 at home Thursday. Brendan Carr led the Satellites (3-3) with 16 points and 14 rebounds, and Trent Hudspeth followed with 11 points, including three 3-pointers. Gavin Scott tallied 10 points and five boards, while Karson Bailey added nine points. Zack Christy earned seven assists, and Brady Glisic had six rebounds. S.C. jumped ahead 21-2 after the first quarter.
NP girls swimmers place third in double dual
New Prairie’s girls swim team finished third in a double dual against Concord and Penn Thursday at Concord. The Cougars had 12 season-best times. Swimming new best times were Beth Armstrong in the 100-yard breaststroke, Leann Bailey in the 200 individual medley, Harmony Gadacz in the 50 free, Meggan Goldenstern in the 50 free and 500 free, Tara Higley in the 100 free and 100 butterfly, Kylie Kepplin in the 200 free, Makenzie Scarborough in the 100 free, Abi Walker in the 50 free, and Leah Williams in the 100 free and 50 backstroke.
Cougars boys swimmers drop pair
New Prairie’s boys swim team lost both decisions in a double dual, falling 107-79 to host Concord and 134-52 to Penn Thursday. The Cougars had 24 season-best times and two season-best diving scores. Neiman Graham broke the NP school record for 100-yard breaststroke (1:03.30), besting the old mark of 1:03.61 set in 1994.
Slicers girls and boys basketball parking
La Porte fans, players, cheerleaders and students are asked to enter at door 23 off the "F" Street parking lot for all JV & varsity girls and boys basketball games. Parking spots in the "I" Street lot fill quickly.
La Porte Elementary Wrestling Club
The La Porte Elementary Wrestling Club is for any male or female student enrolled in La Porte Community Schools in grades K-5. Students will be provided with the opportunity to learn and compete in the sport of wrestling. Students will have the opportunity to compete in individual tournaments and team dual meets. Practice Session 2 will be Jan. 5-Feb. 25. Practices for session 2 will be 5-6:30 p.m. Enter “I” St. Entrance. Practices will be in the wrestling room on the upper deck of the main gym. Bring a T-shirt, shorts, wrestling shoes or gym shoes.
The session is $75. Family discounts available. Make checks payable to La Porte Wrestling. Additional cost for participation in tourneys. Sign up any time, email lkuzdas@lpcsc.k12.in.us to express interest, or contact them through their Facebook page: LaPorte Wrestling.
Wrestling Camp: They’ll also host a wrestling camp throughout the month of March. Camp will be a more inclusive session for all levels of ability. Details will be made available in February. Any questions can be answered at practice, or you may email lkuzdas@lpcsc.k12.in.us.
PNW to host baseball camp
Purdue Northwest will host a four-week baseball camp at its Westville campus starting Jan. 12. Pride assistant coach Shane Prance will direct the program in conjunction with U.S. Baseball Academy. Classes are available for players in grades 1-12 and are limited to seven players per coach. Sessions are offered in hitting, pitching, catching, fielding and baserunning. Space is limited. Registration is underway and parents can save up to $30 through Tuesday. Enter code HOLIDAY30 during checkout to apply the discount. For more information, visit USBaseballAcademy.com or call 866-622-4487.
