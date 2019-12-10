Slicers girls swimmers drub Portage
La Porte’s girls swim team rolled 118-62 over visiting Portage Tuesday. The Slicers’ Abie Wiencek captured first in both the 50-yard freestyle and 100 free, and Becca Shaffer won the 200 individual medley as well as the 500 free. Alicia Wireman placed first in both the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke, and Mackenzie Olson claimed first in diving. LP's 200 medley relay team of Caiya Cooper, Wiencek, Shaffer, and Wireman earned first, and its 200 free relay quartet of Callie Hekter, Ava Allen, Kira Fischer, and Shaffer took first. Its 400 free relay team of Wiencek, Wireman, Audrey Jeffers, and Cooper finished first, and Cooper took second in the 200 IM. Sarita Pillai was second in the 100 back.
LP boys swimmers cruise over DAC foe
An undermanned La Porte’s boys swim team routed even more short-handed Portage 98-22 at home Tuesday. Due to illness and other obstacles, the Slicers competed with only seven swimmers, yet won every event except the 500-yard freestyle. La Porte’s Lucas Banic claimed both the 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly, and Joseph Bartoszewicz won both the 50 and 100 freestyle. Grant Olson tallied first in the 200 free, and Gage Lane won the 100 backstroke. Jaden Millard won the 100 breaststroke, and LP's 200 medley relay team of Lane, Olson, Banic, and Bartoszewicz finished first. The same quartet also took first in the 200 free relay. The 400 free relay team of Lane, Maxwell Unger, Daniel Quintero and Millard posted first. Toy Hayes notched first in diving (195.30). Unger, who had never swam competitively before this season, took second in the 500 free (8:00.88).
Cougars boys hoops drops NIC opener
New Prairie’s boys basketball team fell 65-47 at Mishawaka Marian in both teams' Northern Indiana Conference opener Tuesday. Rylan McBride led the Cougars (2-2, 0-1 NIC) with 14 points. New Prairie trailed 33-18 at the break, but won the third quarter, 16-9, to cut it to eight points, before the Knights pulled away in the fourth.
Slicers girls, boys swim time change
La Porte’s girls and boys home swim meet versus Mishawaka Marian and Jimtown on Saturday will start at 8 a.m., instead of the previously scheduled 10 a.m.
Blazers girls hoops time change
Due to Victory Christian Academy not having a girls JV basketball team, Marquette Catholic’s girls varsity basketball home game on Tuesday will be varsity only and tip off at 6 p.m., not the originally scheduled 7 p.m.
Making Christmas Merry
If your high school, middle school, grade school or youth sports team is doing something to make Christmas happier for someone else, The News- Dispatch and Herald-Argus would like to know so we can let other people know about the good things that are happening in La Porte County during the holidays. Please give us a heads up by emailing Jim Peters at jpeters@thenewsdispatch.com.
Slicers girls andboys basketball parking
La Porte fans, players, cheerleaders and students are asked to enter at door 23 off the “F” Street parking lot for all JV & varsity girls and boys basketball games. Parking spots in the “I” Street lot fill quickly.
La Porte Elementary Wrestling Club
The La Porte Elementary Wrestling Club is for any male or female student enrolled in La Porte Community Schools in grades K-5. Students will be provided with the opportunity to learn and compete in the sport of wrestling. Students will have the opportunity to compete in individual tournaments and team dual meets. Practice Session 2 will be Jan. 5-Feb. 25. Practices for session 2 will be 5-6:30 p.m. Enter “I” St. Entrance. Practices will be in the wrestling room on the upper deck of the main gym. Bring a T-shirt, shorts, wrestling shoes or gym shoes.
The session is $75. Family discounts available. Make checks payable to La Porte Wrestling. Additional cost for participation in tourneys. Sign up any time, email lkuzdas@lpcsc.k12.in.us to express interest, or contact them through their Facebook page: LaPorte Wrestling.
Wrestling Camp: They’ll also host a wrestling camp throughout the month of March. Camp will be a more inclusive session for all levels of ability. Details will be made available in February. Any questions can be answered at practice, or you may email lkuzdas@lpcsc.k12.in.us.
PNW to host baseball camp
Purdue Northwest will host a four-week baseball camp at its Westville campus starting Jan. 12. Pride assistant coach Shane Prance will direct the program in conjunction with U.S. Baseball Academy. Classes are available for players in grades 1-12 and are limited to seven players per coach. Sessions are offered in hitting, pitching, catching, fielding and baserunning. Space is limited. Registration is underway and parents can save up to $30 through Dec. 24. Enter code HOLIDAY30 during checkout to apply the discount. For more information, visit USBaseballAcademy.com or call 866-622-4487.
