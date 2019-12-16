Slicers girls hoops loses tight DAC affair
La Porte’s girls basketball team fell 51-49 at Merrillville in a key Duneland Athletic Conference matchup Friday. Ryin Ott led the Slicers (6-4, 1-2 Duneland Athletic Conference) with 22 points, seven rebounds and seven steals, and Lauren Pollock snagged nine boards. La Porte trailed 22-19 at the break.
LP girls hoops drubs Cavemen
La Porte’s girls basketball team blasted Mishawaka 52-18 on the road Saturday night. Lauren Pollock tallied 10 points, 15 rebounds and seven blocks for the Slicers (7-4), and Kayla Jones’ three steals and three deflections led the defense. La Porte led 22-7 at half and held the Cavemen to just two points in the second period.
Slicers boys swimmers split pair
La Porte’s boys swim team prevailed 56-32 over Jimtown and narrowly lost 49-48 to Mishawaka Marian Saturday at home. Winners for the Slicers were Joseph Bartoszewicz in the 50 and 100-yard freestyles, Lucas Banic in the 100 butterfly, and Grant Olson in the 200 and 500 frees. The 200 free relay of Olson, Gage Lane, Bartoszewicz and Banic also won. Toy Hayes cruised to first in diving (261.25). La Porte lost Chris Cook to injury in diving and still came within one point of a victory over Marian. Daniel Quintero had a 13-second time drop in the 100 breaststroke, and Ben Kish, who began his swim career two weeks ago, had a very strong effort in the 500 free.
LP girls swimmers now excellent 8-1
La Porte’s girls swim team improved to 8-1 after beating Jimtown 75-25 and Mishawaka Marian 81-20 at home Saturday. The Slicers next host Lake Central at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Blazers boys hoops drops close contest
Sophomore Britain Harris broke the 20-point plateau for the first time in his career, but his 21 points weren't enough as Morgan Township rallied for a 58-54 boys basketball win over Marquette Friday at the Scholl Center. Freshman Gary Lewis tallied 10 points for the Blazers (1-4), and Jake Tarnow scored nine. Marquette led 26-25 at the break. Harris erupted for 10 points in the third period, including a buzzer-beater from near the top of the key to give the Blazers a 39-35 cushion entering the fourth. The Cherokees shot 15-for-18 from the foul line to secure the win.
Westville boys hoops nipped by Boone
Westville’s boys basketball team fell 55-52 to Boone Grove at home Friday. Josh DeChantal earned 22 points, including 3-of-6 behind the arc, and had eight rebounds for the Blackhawks (1-4, 1-1 Porter County Conference). Daijon Reddix followed with 18 points and three steals, and Jace Woods had 10 points and five assists. Westville shot 13-for-15 from the charity stripe, but it wasn't quite enough.
Lakers’ girls hoops suffers first loss
La Lumiere’s girls basketball team fell for the first time this season, 59-50, at Victory Christian Friday. Dara Capaldi earned 30 points and six rebounds for the Lakers (7-1), and Lydia Capaldi had nine points. Eesha Patel recorded eight points. La Lumiere led 29-23 at half, but got outscored 24-14 in the fourth quarter.
NP boys swimmers fall to Adams
New Prairie’s boys swim team rolled 133-36 at South Bend Adams Thursday. The Cougars had 17 season-best times. NP's 200-yard medley relay team of Wrigley Hemphill, Dalton Thomas, Gabe Groves, and Mason Young earned first, and Hemphill won both the 200 individual medley and 100 backstroke. Thomas tallied first in the 50 and 100 freestyles, and Nolan Szymanski was first in diving, which took place on Monday. Groves posted first the 100 fly, and the 200 free relay of Young, James Hall, Landon Farmer, and Thomas took first. Neiman Graham notched first in the 100 breaststroke, and the 400 free relay team of Hall, Trent Platz, Niles Graham and Groves placed first.
Cougars girls swimmers fall to Adams
New Prairie’s girls swim team lost 132-54 at South Bend Adams Thursday. The Cougars had 14 season-best times. NP's Landi Newcomb placed second in both the 200-yard individual medley and 100 butterfly, and Savanah Keldsen was second in diving, which took place on Monday. Elizabeth Walker finished second in the 500 free, and the 400 free relay of Laynie Baltes, Madison Waltz, Erin Johnson and Newcomb recorded second.
Blazers girls hoops time change
Due to Victory Christian Academy not having a girls JV basketball team, Marquette's girls varsity basketball home game on Tuesday will be varsity only and tip off at 6 p.m., not the originally scheduled 7 p.m.
Making Christmas Merry
If your high school, middle school, grade school or youth sports team is doing something to make Christmas happier for someone else, The News-Dispatch and Herald-Argus would like to know so we can let other people know about the good things that are happening in La Porte County during the holidays. Please give us a heads up by emailing Jim Peters at jpeters@thenewsdispatch.com.
