Slicers grapplers edge Vikings
La Porte’s wrestling team outlasted Valparaiso 37-34 on the road Wednesday. With the team score tied with one match left, Angillo Mitchell won a close match to seal the meet for the Slicers (10-5, 2-2 Duneland Athletic Conference). Earning pins for La Porte were Jamaal Salary, Jaden Browder, Drew Kubaszyk, and Ashton Jackson.
High 'Marks' for SC girls hoops
Freshman Olivia Marks scored a career-high 18 points as South Central drubbed Wheeler 68-31 in girls basketball Wednesday. Faith Biggs notched 12 points and Amber Wolf 11 for the Satellites, who raced to a 19-2 first-quarter lead.
McBride's late 3 lifts NP boys to thrilling win
Rylan McBride drilled a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to give New Prairie's boys basketball team a heart-pounding 57-55 victory over visiting South Bend Clay Thursday. McBride recorded 12 points for the Cougars (4-3, 1-2 Northern Indiana Conference), and Braydon Flagg and Hunter Smith both nailed clutch treys to aid the comeback. Flagg paced the team with 16 points, and Chase Ketterer had a strong game with 13 points and led New Prairie with eight rebounds. The Cougars led 47-37 after three quarters.
Satellites boys hoops pounds West Central
South Central’s boys basketball team thumped West Central 70-32 at home Thursday. Brendan Carr led the Satellites (3-3) with 16 points and 14 rebounds, and Trent Hudspeth followed with 11 points, including three 3-pointers. Gavin Scott tallied 10 points and five boards, while Karson Bailey added nine points. Zack Christy earned seven assists, and Brady Glisic had six rebounds. S.C. jumped ahead 21-2 after the first quarter.
Cougars girls swimmers roll
New Prairie’s girls swim team routed South Bend Washington 153-17 at home Tuesday. The Cougars swam some new events and had 25 season-best times. NP's 200-yard medley relay of Leah Williams, Abi Walker, Landi Newcomb, and Kylie Kepplin claimed first, and Williams won both the 200 freestyle and 100 breaststroke. Kepplin posted first in the 200 IM, and Newcomb earned first in both the 50 free and 100 backstroke. Savanah Keldsen won diving, and Elizabeth Walker took first in the 100 butterfly. Laynie Baltes tallied first in the 100 free, and Meggan Goldenstern won the 500 free. The 200 free relay of Erin Johnson, Goldenstern, Makenzie Scarborough, and Harmony Gadacz finished first, and the 400 free relay of Goldenstern, Johnson, Kepplin and Abi Walker recorded first.
NP boys swimmers drub Panthers
New Prairie’s boys swim team cruised 134-34 over visiting South Bend Washington Tuesday. The Cougars had 35 season-best times, including two new diving personal records. NP's 200-yard medley relay of Landon Farmer, Jacob Wood, Niles Graham, and Gavin Pizarek earned first, and Farmer won both the 200 freestyle and 500 free. Trent Platz tallied first in the 200 IM, and Nolan Szymanski captured first in diving. Andrew Sturgeon won the 100 butterfly, and Neiman Graham placed first in the 100 free. The 200 free relay of Dalton Thomas, Gabe Groves, Platz, and Pizarek took first, and Jacob Wood won the 100 breaststroke, and the 400 free relay of Thomas, Groves, Ethan Radtke, and Platz finished first.
Slicers girls and boys basketball parking
La Porte fans, players, cheerleaders and students are asked to enter at door 23 off the "F" Street parking lot for all JV & varsity girls and boys basketball games. Parking spots in the "I" Street lot fill quickly.
Valley Hills Golf Course gift certificates
Valley Hills Golf Course in Rolling Prairie has gift certificates available for the holidays. Valley Hills is always open, weather permitting. For more information, call 219-778-2823.
Blazers boys hoops game moved
Due to a service retreat, Marquette Catholic’s boys basketball game Jan. 24 at Mishawaka Marian has been moved to Feb. 6. Tip time is 6:30 p.m.
Former Bear Butler at Old-Timers banquet
The Gary Old Timers Athletic Association’s 74th annual banquet is set for Jan. 8. Guest speaker is Kevin Butler, the kicker on the 1985 NFL Super Bowl Champion Chicago Bears and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame. This year’s honoree is Dave Hanaway who has selflessly invested his time in the youth of Northwest Indiana for the past six decades coaching baseball and basketball youth sports in Gary and Crown Point. The banquet’s Master of Ceremonies is Jeff Blanzy, a college basketball analyst and NBC channel 5 sports anchor. Dinner tickets are available for $40 per person. For information, contact Tom Kayes (219) 736-5269.
